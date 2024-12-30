The sailor Boris Herrmann remained silent for days and did not send any videos or messages. Now he reappears after the passage around the legendary Cape Horn. But the remaining stages of the Vendée Globe remain difficult: storms are forecast.

It is not a place where wishes come true, on the contrary. Cape Horn is called the “courtyard of hell” or the “end of the world”. The rough rock at the southern tip of South America is considered the world’s largest ship cemetery; over 800 wrecks are said to lie on the seabed here and ten thousand sailors have found their watery graves. Sailor Boris Herrmann wanted to “see land again” before Christmas. But the hard rocks of Cape Horn remained invisible in the distance. At least Herrmann resurfaced after rounding the cape.