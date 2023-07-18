Home page World

From: Bjarne Kommnick

A man has been on the high seas involuntarily with his dog for more than three months. They are discovered by chance and can be rescued.

Manzanillo – A shipwrecked Australian sailor comes back to shore after three months of distress in the Pacific Ocean. The crew of a Grupomar fishing boat rescued the 54-year-old man and his dog from their disabled catamaran around 2,200 kilometers off the coast of Mexico, the company said.

Man saved from fishing after three months in distress

The trawler “María Delia”, i.e. a ship for deep sea fishing, would be expected with the crew, the survivor and his animal companion in the Mexican port city, as the company explained in a press release. The port captain, Marciano Valdez, announced that the man in distress would return safely to the mainland.

The crew of the tuna fishing vessel “Maria Delia” has rescued a shipwrecked sailor after three months in distress. © dpa / grupomar

The 54-year-old man in distress and his dog would be fine under the circumstances. However, the man was in an extremely critical situation on his catamaran “Aloha Toa”. According to the company, he was on board without adequate food for such a long period of time. Also three shipwrecked people were stranded on a Caribbean islandwho could only survive because of an edible fruit.

Man in distress because on-board electronics fail on the ship

The reason for his long stay on the open sea was a complete defect in the on-board electronics. The sailor was spotted by a fishing helicopter on Sunday. According to the daily newspaper, he and his dog only lived on raw fish and rainwater during the time of the distress at sea Guardians had previously reported.

The sailor himself explained opposite 9newsthat it was “a terrible ordeal”. “I just need rest and good food because I’ve been at sea alone for so long. Otherwise, my health is very good.” The sailor had already gone out to sea off La Paz, Mexico, in April.

Bitch on board has “helped enormously”: Expert attests to the shipwrecked people’s great luck

Survival expert Mike Tipton explained opposite 9news also that the man had been extremely lucky. Finding a boat that size in the ocean is like finding a needle in a haystack. The expert believes his dog’s presence could have made all the difference. He believes the contact “helped enormously” to compensate for human contacts. (BK/dpa)