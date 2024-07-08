Sailing yacht with passengers sank during training in the Black Sea

A sailing yacht with passengers sank during training in the Black Sea in Gelendzhik. About this reported on the portal of the Western Interregional Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee for Transport.

Investigators said the incident in the Russian region left passengers in the water. Four people were rescued from the water, while another woman is still being sought.

A criminal case has been opened on the fact of the incident. “The investigator inspected the yacht club from which the vessel departed, and organized a set of investigative actions aimed at establishing all the circumstances, causes and conditions of the incident,” the Investigative Committee reported.

Earlier in Sochi, a boat with people on board exploded. The recording of the moment of the incident shows how the fire momentarily engulfed the vessel, the hull of which began to crack.