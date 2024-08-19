Home World

Press Split

A ship of the Italian coast guard is searching for missing people. © Guardia Costiera/dpa

Strong winds caused a sailing yacht to capsize off the coast of Sicily. At least one person died. A prominent British tech entrepreneur is said to be among the missing.

Santa Flavia – One person has died in a boating accident off the coast of Sicily, and six others are missing. This was confirmed by the coast guard in Porticello near Palermo in response to a request from the German Press Agency. As British media unanimously reported, one of the missing people is tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch. The sunken luxury yacht “Bayesian” is said to belong to him.

The Italian news agency Ansa had previously reported that a storm with strong winds had caused the boat to capsize off Porticello in the north of Sicily early in the morning. Initially, seven people were missing, but emergency services later found a body in the water. The north coast of Sicily was hit by a severe thunderstorm with strong winds during the night.

Six people are missing. © Italian Coast Guard/Italian Coast Guard/AP/dpa

According to the Italian coast guard, there were a total of 22 people on board the approximately 50-meter-long yacht, which was sailing under the British flag. These included twelve passengers and ten crew members. 15 people were rescued by the coast guard and fire department and brought ashore. According to the authorities, the six missing people are four Britons and one US and one Canadian citizen each.

German captain reports rescue

The survivors were taken on board by the crew of another ship flying the Dutch flag. The German captain described the moment of the accident to Italian media: “First the boat tipped over on its side and within a few minutes it had sunk. It all happened very quickly.”

Rescue workers from the coast guard and fire department were still searching for the six missing people. Four ships, a coast guard helicopter and a diving team from the fire department were involved in the search. The wreck of the large sailing yacht lies on the seabed at a depth of 49 meters. According to Italian media reports, rescue divers have spotted several bodies in the cabins through the portholes.

“British Bill Gates” is missing

The missing tech tycoon Lynch is referred to by tabloid media in his home country as the “British Bill Gates”. The 59-year-old is co-founder of the software company Autonomy, which was sold to the US company Hewlett Packard in 2011 for eleven billion pounds (currently 12.9 billion euros). Just a few weeks ago, Lynch was acquitted in a fraud trial in the USA surrounding the Autonomy deal.

According to eyewitness reports, chaotic scenes took place in the water during the accident. One of the survivors, a British woman named Charlotte, told the newspaper “La Repubblica” that she had briefly lost sight of her one-year-old daughter in the water, but then managed to keep her above the waves. “Everything was dark. I couldn’t keep my eyes open in the water. I called for help, but all I could hear around me was the screams of the others.” dpa