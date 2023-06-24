A beautiful one boat with the shape of a Fiat 500 was made by Antonio Pietro Maria Galasso, a talented 24-year-old from Santa Maria la Carità, Naples. Let’s discover this boat “500 from the sea” made with the project “Car 500 Offshore”in collaboration with theFiat Licensing Office and the Fiat Style Centreand what are the exclusive activities possible at sea with a 4.7-metre boat.

The small “500 da mare” boat, 4.7 meters long, is produced in a limited series of only 500 specimens numbered, destined to sail the seas of the whole world. 5 seats on board and one engine Mercury 40 Pro Series40 horsepower (4 cylinders in line, 1,000 cc) but an electric motor is also on the way.

The model was presented at the Yacht Club of Marina di Stabia and stands out for its advanced technical and functional characteristics. The 500 da mare was built using innovative materials and originals designed by Antonio Pietro Maria Galasso himself.

Galasso describes the Car 500 Off-Shore as the perfect boat for those who want combine elegance and functionality at sea.

Activities at sea with a 4.7-metre boat

The design of an exclusive boat is certainly admirable. A nice idea! Given the size of 4.7 meters we say that it is not an off-shore boat but with this customized boat it is still possible to carry out a variety of recreational maritime activities, including fishing, coastal excursions to admire and explore our beautiful coasts and nearby coves, visiting coves, beaches and panoramic points, enjoying the marine fauna and the surrounding landscape by sailing along the coast.

There is also the possibility of making day trips to explore islands, archipelagos or places of interest nearby. This 4.7m boat allows you to reach relatively close destinations and spend the day in new locations! And then it is certainly suitable for picnics in total relaxation: you can use the boat to organize picnics on board or to spend relaxing moments in the water. You can anchor in a quiet bay or marine conservation area and enjoy your time with friends or family.

There is certainly no shortage of snorkelling – if the water is clear you can even go snorkelling to explore the local marine life. The boat allows you to reach interesting diving spots and safely return to shore!

Car 500 Off-Shore, the project of the 500 of the sea

Stellantisthe company that owns the Fiat brand, points out that the Car 500 Off-Shore project was developed by theFiat Licensing Officewhose task is to create complementary products that convey the joyful, Italian, intelligent, popular and accessible values ​​of the Fiat brand on a global level.

Car 500 Offshore VIDEO

The Fiat licensing program covers several product categories, including toys, apparel, swimwear, and kitchen appliances. The new Car Off-Shore project is also a tribute to the Fiat 500, a car that symbolizes Made in Italy and the economic boom, now also available in the 500e, 100% electric.

The project was also congratulated by Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso. «A real novelty in the Italian and international nautical scene. This product combines all the elements of Made in Italy that have made our products famous throughout the world: innovation, craftsmanship and taste are concentrated and make our creations unique. The nautical sector is one of the most dynamic segments of the Italian economy and Italy, with a market share of 50%, is the international reference for the production of yachts and pleasure craft. The Government is actively engaged in protecting the country’s strategic supply chains. Occasions like today’s are moments of celebration but also an opportunity to open reflections on the future of Italian boating».

