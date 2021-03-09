Sailing Tuuli Petäjä-Siren was happy with the opening of the European Championship regatta, even though “The wind was spinning too much”

The windsurfer was in the top ten for a long time, but the ranking dropped just before the finish.

Windsurfer Tuuli Petäjä-Siren is the thirteenth when one output has been run from the RS: X class EM regatta. In Vilamoura, Portugal, there were more races, but the wind was too much.

“Pretty good opening. My start and my beat (headwind sections) were successful. I was in the top ten for a long time, but I dropped out of the top five just before finishing. It was a really gusty and perforated weather, it wasn’t a physically easy day. I would have liked to have raced more than one start, but the wind was spinning too much, ”said Petäjä-Siren of Sailing Team Finland. Facebook page.

Petäjä-Siren has already secured the Olympic venue. The European Championships end on Saturday.