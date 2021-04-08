Sailing Top sailor Janne Järvinen was sentenced to prison in the Katiska tangle – the fate of Järvinen’s own Olympic boat is open

In the lap of the Olympic Games sailing Janne Järvinen was sentenced on Thursday to unconditional imprisonment of two and a half years. Järvinen intends to appeal the verdict.

Top sailor and businessman Janne Järvinen was sentenced Thursday to unconditional imprisonment of two and a half years. Joined the Katiska drug tangle the verdict came from aiding and abetting a felony drug offense and aggravated money laundering.

The judgment of the district court is not yet final. Järvinen’s lawyer Ville Luoto told HS on Thursday that the judgment will be appealed to the Court of Appeal.

Järvinen sailed to the Tokyo Olympics together just two weeks ago Sinem Kurtbayn with. The pair reached the Nacra 17th Olympic place in the qualifying competition in Lanzarote.

Järvinen has competed as an athlete outside the Finnish national team after charges brought about a year ago. The national team, on the other hand, includes a third party from the team Axle Central, which has followed Järvi if necessary.

What makes the situation even more complicated is that the Olympic project is funded by Järvinen and the boat is owned by him. If Järvinen were not selected in Tokyo, the project could be left without both a boat and funding.

The choices of Olympic athletes are made by the Finnish Olympic Committee on the basis of the performances of its top sports unit. The deadline for Tokyo is ahead in June.

Olympic Committee managing director Mikko Salonen tells HS that this is an unprecedented situation. According to him, it is still impossible to assess when decisions will be made on the matter.

“A really awkward case. There is no final judgment on the table, and no precedents can be found in recent history, ”says Salonen.

“Of course we take this seriously. There must now be a careful process in which all aspects must be taken into account, including the athlete’s legal security, the Olympic team’s values ​​and our responsibility program. ”

Salonen does not want to assess, even on a theoretical level, whether it would be possible for an athlete who has received an absolute prison sentence from the district court to be part of the Olympic team while the appeals process is in progress.