Sailing | “Things tend to work out” – “Sir Tapio’s” dream of Christmas at home was ruined

Shipwrecked in the Indian Ocean, Tapio Lehtinen teaches how to tie knots and use a sextant on the cargo ship that saved him. He picked up a ping pong racket for the first time in 50 years.

The Darya Gayatri ship carrying soybeans from Argentina will not stop at its destination port Rizhao, China until mid-December.

“Looks like I have to go all the way there. It must have been a dream to spend Christmas in Finland. It goes in corona quarantine in China. Maybe I’ll get home for the new year,” Lehtinen says on the satellite phone to HS.

Lehtinen still hopes that the cargo ship will stop in Indonesia, although it is not part of the ship’s plans.

“It doesn’t seem to work. There’s nothing to it. I was prepared to be at sea until May Day and even longer. It can probably be a good thing that I didn’t get to Finland right away, I’ll have time to calm down.”

Leaflet The Asteria boat sank about 830 kilometers southeast of Port Elizabeth, South Africa, a week ago. Asteria filled in water in five minutes.

Lehtinen got to the life raft, from where he sent an emergency signal to the competition office of the Golden Globe Race (GGR). Lehtinen spent a day in a life raft, where he was found by a GGR sailing competitor Kirsten Neuschäfer.

From the South African Neuschäfer’s boat, Lehtinen escaped aboard the cargo ship.

Lehtinen has been in contact with the Finnish embassy in China. The embassy’s consul has promised to arrange an emergency passport, phone and credit card when Lehtinen gets to Rizhao in time.

“I trust the general rule of life that things tend to work out,” says Lehtinen.

On a cargo ship Lehtinen has been working out and gaining strength. On Thursday, he had a tight ping pong match with the ship’s assistant cook. A new match was scheduled for Friday.

“I hadn’t held a ping pong racket in my hand for 50 years, but the game was completed.”

Lehtinen also goes to the ship’s small gym and tries to jog on the ship’s deck, but it moved when it was being painted.

Tapio Lehtinen left for the GGR race on September 4 from Les Sables-d’Olonne in the Bay of Biscay.

The crew would have included Lehtinen in the painting work, but the officers forbade it. Darya Gayatri has an Indian crew of 21 members.

“They say it is not in accordance with the regulations. Now I’m teaching a 21-year-old trainee mate how to tie knots and use a sextant. He addresses me as Sir Tapio”, Lehtinen laughed.

A sextant is used to navigate with the help of celestial bodies when determining a ship’s position. Lehtinen says that he is half-blind on the ship. His dozens of reading glasses sank with Asteria.

“Except for the skipper, the ship’s crew are so young that they don’t have glasses. I have been given access to a computer with a large pensioner font.”

On the cargo ship’s bridge, Lehtinen says he made an interesting observation: the deck is lined with bulletproof glass and sturdy steel plates. They are for pirates.

“A thick barbed wire fence is quickly installed on the ship’s railings and there are armed guards on the ship. They have instructions to fire warning shots if we are approached by an unidentified ship that does not respond to calls.”

In his last GGR race four years ago, Lehtinen suspected that pirates had followed him one night on the west coast of Africa.

Leafy says that he still wondered why Asteria filled with water so suddenly and sank. So far, the strongest theory is that some part of the stern of the boat and its watertight bulkhead failed for some reason, causing water to flood in.

Another possibility is that the structure of the boat would have failed. Lehtinen would never have imagined that this could happen.

“In a sandwich structure [voileipämäinen rakenne] on top of the frame is fiberglass, under that is plastic foam and then fiberglass again. It is not impossible to think that the fiberglass has separated from the plastic, causing the frame to loosen and break. In 1965, such a structure was ultra-modern.”

In Finland, Lehtinen plans to go over all possible options for the causes of sinking with experts.

“The sinking must be analyzed and what can be learned from it before the next trip.”

In autumn 2023, Lehtinen is leaving with his 12-person team for the Ocean Globe Race (OGR), where they will sail around the globe in four stages. The OGR is a retro race to the first Whitbread race 50 years ago.