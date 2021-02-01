Sailing “There is no more distressing fear” – Ari Huusela climbs the Atlantic upwind and counts down the days

Hard winds and high waves controlled the solo sailor Ari Huuselaa over the weekend.

Huusela sails 5,300 nautical miles, less than 10,000 kilometers from the finish of Les Sables d’Olonne high off the coast of Brazil.

Going on the Atlantic has been anything but relaxed, though the winds haven’t risen in the same gusts as a week ago at Cape Horn.

“There is no more distressing fear than there was before Cape Horn. Now I am closer to civilization “, Huusela said.

Over the weekend there was occasional heavy fog at sea. The wind direction varied up to 50 degrees.

“When the wind is 30 knots from the south and 20 knots from the north, the boat tilts and the waves beat the boat. It’s like they’re trying to rip a boat. There is a similar wave in the English Channel. ”

Huusela went outside to roll inside the bow sail when there was too much sail area.

“I had never experienced such an aggressive and brutal wave before. It lasted twelve hours over the weekend. After that, the so-called blue or weak winds began. You should get through them quickly. ”

The north wind was taking a sip of the south wind in the following days. At Huusela, it means sailing in the headwind. It was as if he was climbing the Atlantic up towards Europe.

Huusela calculates that he will reach the equator in thirteen days. The same goes for the same goal.

“Even the slightest sucker can get there in February. The idea of ​​paint comes to mind all the time, even as I try to avoid it. You have to keep your thoughts together and hope that time goes by as fast as before. ”

To the finish line there have been eleven boats, and fourteen are on their way. Huusela is on the tail of the group, in 25th place. The most important thing for a Finnish skipper is to get to the finish line.

“I am satisfied with the course of the boat. The boat is simple enough to me, and I have kept it simple solutions. Self-confidence and credit for the boat have grown. ”

The weather in the Bay of Biscay is harsh, so getting to the finish line is not easy.

The background troops have equipped Huusela with various surprise packages for the boat. Over the weekend, he found a package Miikka Nousiainen the book Root canal treatment and three licorices. In the book, the persimmon brother travels to Australia in search of his father.

“It’s good to get thoughts elsewhere and to be able to relax at times,” said Huusela, who was going to bed after the call.

“I’m trying to take a nap. It is 2.30. ”

Huusela has been on the road for 85 days now. He started the thirteenth week at sea.

HS follows Ari Huusela’s sailing around the world in the Vendee Globe.