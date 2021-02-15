Sailing “There are still difficult miles left” – Ari Huusela calculates that he will reach the finish line at the turn of the month

Hundred days. It’s been so long Ari Huusela been at sea on Tuesday in the solo sailing Vendée Globe.

Huusela and 32 other skippers left Les Sables d’Olonne on France on 8 November. 20 of them have reached the finish line. There are five more boats on the way after eight have stopped.

According to the route forecast, Huusela should reach the finish line in just over two weeks at the turn of February-March. Last week, he calculated that he was in Les Sables d’Olonne in early March.

“I have calculated a route quite pessimistic assessment. A pessimist will not be disappointed. The situation is alive all the time. It would be nice to walk along the beach promenade of Les Sables and enjoy a leafy croissant, ”Huusela dreamed of on Monday morning.

On Monday, the fifteenth week at sea began in Huusela.

Over the weekend Huusela crossed the equator for the fourth time in his sailing career. The previous crossing was on December 12, when he sailed towards the Cape of Good Hope.

Huusela has made two other equatorial crossings in his previous races when he has sailed from Ranka to Brazil.

Ari Huusela is considering two different route options to approach the Bay of Biscay, which he will reach at the end of February.­

Huusela was excited about the time he would find out the meeting zone of the trade winds, the doldrums, where the wind usually calms down. Huusela cleared the area in one and a half days, monitoring it almost all the time.

“It was painful when the wind didn’t really breeze at all. Now the next four days are headwind. The speed of the boat is 9-10 knots [noin 18 kilometriä tunnissa]. ”

Huusela had been drying the closed aft section of the boat, where a few liters of water flowed. At the same time, he checked that the rudder mechanism was in order.

“The rudder is hard when the surf started hacking again last night.”

Huusela had done two different routings from the finish. The second route directed close to the Canary Islands and Madeira and through it to the Bay of Biscay.

The second routing guided you to hook up to the Bay of Biscay through the outer arc from the left in the middle of the Azores.

“Routing is depressingly crossed. When one thinks that one day has passed again, the forecast gives two additional days. Through the Azores, the journey would be even longer. There are still difficult miles left. ”

The rest of the journey must be taken carefully. Above Huusela, more than 200 kilometers sailing Alexia Barrier had fallen while dressing and injured his back.

“Sailing in the Atlantic has been surprisingly difficult for many. Let’s see how Manuel [Cousin] reaches the finish line. Winds of up to 50 knots have been observed in the Bay of Biscay [yli 92 kilometriä tunnissa]. I don’t want to go into that wind, ”Huusela said.

Frenchman Cousin is 1,600 miles from the finish line, but has problems with the repaired keel. Huusela has 4,500 kilometers to the finish.