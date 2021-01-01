Sailing The strange year of solo sailor Ari Huusela changed with the dolphins: “It was one party for me to get involved in this race”

On Sunday, Huusela reaches Tasmania, after which there is only the ocean wilderness ahead.

Sailor Ari Huuselan the year changed with hourly dolphins in the Arctic Ocean below Australia.

The dolphins followed Huusela’s boat on the high seas for a good time. The distance to Adelaide, Australia’s fifth largest city, was about a thousand miles.

Hourglass dolphin followed Ari Huusela’s boat during the New Year.­

“The year changed calmly at night. I got very rested, even though the night was intermittent, when in Finland the year changed only later and I was in video contact with loved ones, ”Huusela said.

At the turn of the year, Huusela was seven and a half hours ahead of Finland.

Huusela’s Stark boat is moving at a good pace without any technical problems. Huusela’s goal is to sail 300 nautical miles, about 555 kilometers a day.

“There I am satisfied.”

On Friday, the speed of the boat was 14–15 knots, 26–28 kilometers per hour.

Ari Huusela watched the sunset on the deck of his boat on New Year’s Eve.­

New routing is taking the Finnish skipper further south than ever during the Vendée Globe. However, he does not want to go very down.

At the edge of the iceberg zone marked by the organizers, the wind speed can rise to 40 knots, more than 20 meters per second.

In the new year, the race organization had been allowed to let the competitors deeper into the edge of the ice area.

“The ice had melted before. Personally, I don’t really go to winds of more than 30 knots. Must secure access to the finish line. Competition is secondary to me in itself. There is just enough momentum and mood here. ”

Huusela also has a large property at sea. He couldn’t afford it take 70,000 euros in insurance.

The weather had cooled down, and Huusela had put on a down for the first time.

“Today I was still out all day. At times the sun glanced, otherwise there was a flat layer of clouds. I ate lunch outside and drank day coffee. ”

Huusela has also read. Currently working below Gavin Pretor-Pinney Cloud Bongar Guide, where fables and stories, Fine arts and literature overlap with exact knowledge.

“It’s a good review for the sailor and the pilot.”

Huusela’s wishes for the New Year were that Korona would finally be won and life could return to normal.

“The year was weird. It was one party for me to get into this race. The year 2021 can be one celebration when Korona gets right from that. ”

Ari Huusela skipped the New Year with a cup of coffee.­

Race organization has not officially defined the midway point of the Vendée Globe sailing as competitors advance on their own routes.

Measured in kilometers, Huusela is now closer to the finish line than the start, although geographically he expects to reach mid-Tasmania on Sunday.

Then Huusela has been at sea for eight weeks.

“I hope the rest of the journey goes smoothly in 54 days. At least it shouldn’t go slower than the head start. Days should not be counted yet. I have to turn the idea around so that soon this sadly ends. Then it will go more smoothly. ”

Kisan the tip is reaching the South American tip of Cape Horn. In Huusela, the tour of the legendary peninsula is more than 9,000 kilometers and just over three weeks away.

“The tip can sigh a moment of relief. They are already on the Atlantic side. ”

Huusela is 26th in the race, with 27 more boats. Six have suspended.

Huusela always reaches Alexia Barrier, who is still sailing, and has problems with the boat’s mast. The difference is about 370 kilometers. The Frenchman is one of the seven female skippers in the race.

Following the race Sébastien Destremau instead, it is already more than 2,000 kilometers from Huusela. A French and Australian dual-citizen boat crawled at a speed of 3-4 knots on Friday.

“His pace doesn’t look good,” Huusela said.

After Tasmania, Huusela faces only the Pacific wilderness. The nearest people are 400 miles away – at the top of the space station.

