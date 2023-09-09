Sailing | The second Finnish boat of the Ocean Globe sailing circumnavigated the globe already in 1985 – a new project was born from a group of friends

Jussi Paavoseppä, Matti Anttila and Jouko Kallio wanted to offer an opportunity to adventurous sailors at moderate costs.

Southampton

In the year 1989 Three Finnish boats left Southampton harbor for a round-the-world voyage.

This year, two Finnish boats will leave the same port for the corresponding race, the Ocean Globe Race: Tapio Lehtinen skipper Galiana WithSecurite and Jussi Paavosepän Spirit of Helsinki.

Galiana’s team will remain the same during the race, while seven in the Spirit of Helsinki boat will sail all four stages. The rest of the crew, 5–7 people, changes in parts.

When you add up the participants of all four stages of the two Finnish boats, you get no less than 31 Finns. It is the second most nationalities in the competition, after almost 90 French nationals.

The number shows that there is quite a large number of open sea sailors in Finland.

“It’s actually an amazing amount,” says Lehtinen.

Leafy is a sailing veteran. Already in 1981, he participated in the Whitbread sailing, the predecessor of the Ocean Globe Race, in the Skopbank of Finland boat.

In 2001, Whitbread changed its name to the Volvo Ocean Race. In 2019, the race was renamed The Ocean Race when the Swedish company stopped being the main sponsor. Since then, the race has been without a main sponsor.

In the 1989 Whitbread there were 23 boats on the starting line, compared to only 14 now. Initially 34 boats entered the Ocean Globe Race, but 20 withdrew.

It tells about the demandingness and costliness of the competition. All fourteen boats must have been completed before 1989.

There where Lehtinen is a well-known seafarer, Paavoseppä is still unknown to the general public.

He bought the Spirit of Helsinki boat in 2020 with two of his friends Matti Anttilan and Group Kallion with from a Norwegian sailor who had brought the boat from the United States to Kokkola for repairs.

Anttila and Kallio sailed all four legs, as did skipper Paavoseppäk.

The other permanent members of the team are Hilla Paananen, Aaro Immonen, Pasi Palmu, Ari Kokko and Ian Hunter-Jameswho participated in the Golden Globe Race solo sailing around the globe a year ago.

British sailor Hunter-James had time to circumnavigate Cape Horn before he was shipwrecked. Hunter-James was rescued on a Taiwanese fishing vessel in the same way as Lehtinen, who lost his boat earlier on an Indian cargo ship.

Kokko, Palmu and Hunter-James are professional sailors hired on the boat. Others pay for their participation with their work or as an expense reimbursement to the boat owners.

“We have very little ocean experience. That’s why you have to have professionals to guide you,” says Anttila, who has a background in track sailing.

It is therefore not a similar transfer of educational and seafaring heritage to the next generation as in Lehtinen.

Immonen and Paananen were also nominated for Lehtinen’s Galiana team

Sprit’s owners have decided not to have any sponsors on the boat, like many others.

“The race is completely unprofitable for us, but we offer an opportunity for adventurous sailors at moderate costs. The criterion is that you are qualified to sail,” says Anttila.

Spirit of Helsinki (formerly Fazer Finland) sets sail around the world without sponsor marks.

Spirit’s the trio of owners is a first-timer in sailing around the world, the boat is not. In 1985, it toured the world under the name Fazer Finland and placed in the then Whitbread competition by Michael Bernern third as skipper.

Fazer Finland or Spirit of Helsinki is a fast boat. It has a long waterline. In 1985, it completed the first leg from Southampton’s neighboring city of Portsmouth to Cape Town in 36 days.

Skopbank of Finland took 48 days to make the same trip in 1981. Lehtinen’s Galiana team calculates that they can reach Cape Town in 42 days.

“Spirit is a fast classic boat, although we had others in our sights. It was Paavosepä’s idea to take part in the Ocean Globe Race with it,” says Anttila, the third owner of the boat.

Skipper Paavosepä was so busy before the start that he didn’t have time to give an interview to Sanomat.

Anttila says that the total budget for the competition is about 1.5 million euros for them. It includes the boat, its repair and race expenses.

“There was twice as much work as we thought,” says Anttila.

Anttila had an architectural office for 28 years, which he sold. Now he is a branch manager at Ains Group.

“Spongebob was once a customer of mine. That’s how we got to know each other and we shared a hobby,” says Anttila.

Paavoseppä operates the archipelago hotel The Barö in the Inkoo archipelago in the Barösund area. Jouko Kallio runs Aarni Kiinteistö, which is responsible for attic construction in Helsinki.

“We have acquired the boat with our own work and hard work,” says Anttila.

How about what happened to the three Finnish boats that left the same port in 1989?

Ludde Ingvall in the spring of 1990, the skipper Union Bank of Finland finished ninth before Harry Harkimon Belmont Finland II boat.

Markku Wiikerin The Martela boat lost its keel off the coast of South America on the penultimate stage. The crew was rescued from the bottom of the boat to other boats.

The Ocean Globe Race starts on Sunday at 15:00 Finnish time. The winner is expected at the same port in April 2024.

Correction 9/9/2023 at 3:47 p.m.: Corrected Matti Anttila’s name in the introduction and text.