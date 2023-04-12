Sailing | The sailor who broke his mast was rescued in the Atlantic

Ian Herbert-Jones was brought to safety on a Taiwanese-flagged fishing vessel.

Its masts the sailor who broke the solo sailing competition in the Golden Globe competition Ian Herbert-Jones has been saved from distress at sea.

The race organizer says that Herbert-Jones is on a Taiwanese-flagged fishing vessel on its way to Cape Town. The sailor has bumps and bruises and back pain, but is said to be happy to have reached the safety of the crew.

Herbert-Jones, 52, was caught in the middle of a bad storm in the South Atlantic on Monday. The wind speed in the gust was up to 40 meters per second. The ten-meter waves are steep, breaking and sharp.

He sent out a distress signal when his boat capsized and his mast broke. Due to the breaking of the mast, the movements of the boat in waves are more violent.

“The race organizers had warned of a very deep low pressure. The boats are so small and slow that the weather reports are little comfort. You have to have such a well-equipped boat that you can take the weather as it is given”, who participated in the competition himself Tapio Lehtinen told HS on Tuesday.

Website According to Yachting Monthly, the weather conditions significantly eased by the time the vessel that rescued Herbert-Jones arrived. The wind speed at the time of the rescue was said to have been 25 knots, or about 13 meters per second.

Lehtinen’s race was interrupted in November when his boat Asteria sank.

During the race, Herbert-Jones had to visit the country to repair the wind rudder. Therefore, he competed outside the actual competition in the so-called chichester class. He was the last of the three sailors in the class.