Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Sailing The reigning champion no longer wins away from the America’s Cup silver trophy

by admin
March 16, 2021
in World
Sailing, the only one left on Tuesday, was the toughest fight in this year’s race.

New Zealander The Emirates Team needs one more win to keep sailing the America’s Cup silver trophy in their home port.

The Emirates Team won the ninth race of the race on Tuesday and lead by 6-3 points before Wednesday’s closing day.

Tuesday’s second sailing was canceled due to a weak wind. Seven points are required to win.

Situations and leadership changed at a steady pace as Emirates Team and Italian challenger boat Luna Rossa plowed the sea side by side. In the finish, the “kiwis” were allowed to reach a 30-second neck.

The world’s oldest sports trophy, the 70-cent silver trophy, is now competing for the 36th time.

.
