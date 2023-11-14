Genoa – It’s the crew of the Navy composed of Andrea Pendibene and Andrea Trani to win the 3rd edition of the “Pink Ribbon Navy Quick Tour“, the longest regatta in the Mediterranean with 1,492 nautical miles non-stop from Venice to Genoa, with a time of 8 days, 20 hours, 8 minutes and 55 seconds.

THE ten crewsalso coming from other nations, and the ten Beneteau Figaro 3 boats left Venice on November 5th sailing along the country, crossing the Sicilian channel, to arrive in Genoa, European capital of Sport 2024, after about ten days.

The video shot on the 7th day

The awards ceremony will take place in Genoa on November 16th at 4pm at the Blue Hall of the Aquariumin the presence of the Undersecretary of Defense Senator Isabella Rauti, the mayor of Genoa Marco Bucci, the Deputy Chief of Staff of the General Defense of the Army Corps Carmine Masiello and the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Navy Admiral of the Squad Giuseppe Berutti Bergotto.

The “Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour Veloce” was created to enhance the Marina Militare brand through sailing and to create a long and competitive offshore race, of international scope. It is a sporting event with the imprimatur of the Navy which, with its banner, its history, is a symbol in the world of the ancient and prestigious traditions of the Italian navy.

During the regatta the boats sailed in the vicinity of the cities that were the four Maritime Republics. On November 17th the boats of the “Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour Veloce” will accompany the departure for the catamaran world tour “The Spirit of Stella” which sees disabled soldiers from the Italian and foreign Armed Forces on board for the ‘WoW – Wheels on Waves’ Project 2023-2025.