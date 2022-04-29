Sailing The most expensive Finnish sailors’ Tulikettu sailing ship collided with a mysterious target in the North Atlantic and disappeared

Arto Linnervuon the expensive dream of offshore sailing suffered a huge setback when the carbon-hulled Tulikettu ship disappeared in the North Atlantic last week.

A firefighter hit an unknown target under the boat on Monday, April 18th. The boat was sailing from Cascais, Portugal back to the team base in Gosport, England.

There were four crew members on board at the time of the accident, who survived unscathed and have already returned to their families in Britain.

The crew was evacuated from the ship to the tanker on April 20 after it fired an emergency transmitter. The firecracker had to be abandoned at sea.

“We realized that such activities have their own risks and dangers. Our safety system played and the crew was brought to safety. There are all kinds of roaring at sea. We don’t even guess what it could have been, ”says Linnervuo.

The search for a boat left at sea was stopped on Friday. Tuliketun was due to take part in its first competition on Saturday, April 30th. At the time of losing the boat, there was no Finnish race crew.

“The situation is the same as a Formula 1 stable would lose its car next season in the winter tests. The boat ended sadly. This was a crushing setback for the project, but I haven’t even considered it coming to an end. A new chapter begins, ”Linnervuo says broken to HS.

According to Linnervuo, one cannot talk about sinking a boat because it might as well drift somewhere in the Atlantic. In any case, it has not been found and may have sunk.

Arto Linnervuo’s goal is to win a big offshore race with the Finnish team.

Linnervuon According to the team, the team will continue to compete with other boats of the yacht club he founded in Finland, but the team plans to return to the legendary international offshore races with a new offshore sailing boat as soon as possible.

“Now there is a lot of paperwork and laundry left to be washed away. It was fortunate in the accident that we had time to sail the boat for almost 5,000 nautical miles. We showed that the boat meets and even exceeds the requirements for achieving the goals, ”says Linnervuo.

The boat had insurance. Linnervuo does not tell the price of a ship completed in the United States at the Composite Builders shipyard in Michigan.

The Infiniti 52 boat, known in Finnish as Tulikettu, was the shipyard’s first ship of its kind. Linnervuo’s all-Finnish fleet was a kind of mannequin team of Infiniti Yachts, which specializes in wing-assisted boats.

The crew also included a New Zealander as a coach Stu Bannatyneone of the most experienced offshore sailors in the world.

Bannatyne says she is shocked to hear about the sinking of Tuliketu.

“I was in complete shock and sorrow. The boat was extremely comfortable to drive and trim. The Fireworks were a real step forward in the technology and performance of the 52-foot offshore racing boats. I look forward to rejoining Arto again, ”says Bannatyne.

Finnish project the goal was to win one of the world’s biggest offshore races, such as the Sydney – Hobart race, Fastnet in England, the Caribbean 600 race, or the original Transatlantic race from Newport to the United States, England.

In addition, Linnervuo’s goal was to win the entire Royal Ocean Racing Club offshore sailing series (RORC) in either 2022 or 2023.

In July 2022, 600 nautical miles, or about 1,100 kilometers of continuous offshore sailing in the Baltic Sea, where the start and finish are in Helsinki, will be competed in the RORC series for the first time.

Now it is sailed without the Tulikettu boat.

“Losing such a revolutionary boat is one of the hardest situations in my life after years of hard work. Giving up our goals to win something big with the Finnish team in the world’s most legendary offshore races would be something even worse. The more wet the rag on my face, the more strongly I want to achieve the set goals, ”says Linnervuo.