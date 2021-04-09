Sailing The law does not prevent the selection of Janne Järvinen, convicted in the Katiska tangle, to Tokyo – ethical issues determine the fate of the venue

Top sailor and a businessman Janne Järvisen get on thursday unconditional imprisonment has raised questions about whether a convicted person can be elected an Olympic representative even if the verdict is not final.

Helsinki District Court sentenced Järvinen two and a half years’ imprisonment. Järvinen’s lawyer Ville Luoto the judgment will be appealed to the Court of Appeal.

Convicted Järvinen sailed just two weeks ago on land Tokyo Olympics Sinem Kurtbayn with Nacra 17 class.

The Court of Appeal will not give its verdict until after the two-week Olympic summit at the turn of July-August, and that verdict is not automatically final.

Show that there are no legal obstacles to Järvinen’s Olympic representation, at least from the direction of Finland.

There is no provision in the judgment for Järvinen to be imprisoned, even if a sentence of more than two years allows it, but he remains free for the time being.

Professor of Criminal Law at the University of Helsinki Kimmo Nuotio considers it unlikely that the Court of Appeal would restrict Järvinen’s movement, for example by arrest or travel ban.

“Most of these coercive measures are those that secure the criminal process. As he has not had such restrictions in the course of the process so far, I would assume that they are not known even now, ”Nuotio estimates to HS.

“When he is not subject to any restrictions, then this criminal process does not, at this stage, determine whether he will be admitted to the Games or not.”

Campfire sees no clear reason even for Järvinen ‘s unequivocal absolute imprisonment to prevent him from obtaining a passport. However, according to Nuotio, a conviction that has no legal force will immediately appear in the criminal record.

One essential question is whether Järvinen would get to Japan, the host country of the Games.

Normally, a Finnish citizen could travel to Japan for less than three months without a visa, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, a visa is currently required for all citizens of other countries traveling to the country.

The visa application asks whether the applicant has been convicted of a crime or offense in any state, whether the applicant has been sentenced to one year or more in prison, and whether the applicant has been convicted of a drug-related offense.

Japan’s attitude to these issues is strict. Terrestrial According to the New Zealand Embassy yes answers to the above points unequivocally lead to denial of entry.

In Järvinen’s case, however, there is plenty of room for interpretation: he has been convicted, but the verdict is not final during the appeal process.

Eventually the question of Järvinen’s choice is likely to be resolved in matters of ethics and reputation. Chairman of the Finnish Olympic Committee Jan Vapaavuori notes, however, that the organisation’s legal investigations are still ongoing.

“We are also in contact with the International Olympic Committee to find out if there are any regulations or practices that would be relevant to take into account,” Vapaavuori says.

On the legal side, Vapaavuori also highlights the athlete’s legal protection. He calls ethics and responsibility the second cornerstone.

“We take responsibility and all related dimensions really seriously,” he notes.

The Olympic Committee is responsible for nominating athletes for the Olympics. However, the operational management of the organization, which receives significant state subsidies, has also discussed Järvinen’s situation with the Ministry of Education and Culture.

The Ministry did not want to take a public position on the situation or on whether an athlete convicted of a crime could be elected to represent Finland while the appeal process was ongoing. According to HS, the Ministry has no intention of interfering in the choices made by the Autonomous Community, the Olympic Committee will come to any solution.

Provided Järvinen would be left unselected, Järvinen’s regular leader and third member of the team would go to Tokyo to pair with Kurtbay Axle Central.

In that case, equipment and financing could be a headache, as the Olympic project has been a boat funded by Järvinen and worth tens of thousands.

The activities that led to the district court’s ruling have not had a significant impact on the financing of sailing – in general, the financing of the Olympic project is a completely different amount.

The Finnish Sailing and Boating Association (SPV), which operates as a sailing association, was already in contact with Järvinen on Friday. Coaching Manager Vili Kaijansinkko says that he discussed with Järvinen mainly issues related to the equipment and the logistics of the Tokyo race trip.

Kaijansinkko does not want to assess what Järvinen’s position would be for the use of his equipment if he were not selected for the competition team.

“At least in the past, he has been very cooperative with us. In the four-year project, the biggest costs have already been incurred, and if necessary, competitive equipment can be arranged for athletes, ”says Kaijansinkko.

Kaijansinkko states that the whole case is exceptional and difficult, even at the global level.

“There is no final judgment, but we take it very seriously. The values ​​and responsibility programs of SPV and OK are unambiguous, they do not include criminal activity. ”