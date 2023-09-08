Sailing | The Finnish female trio is ready to sail around the world: “You can always think that this is absolutely crazy, there’s no time, it’s scary”

Kaisla Jacoby, 20, will become the youngest Finnish woman to circumnavigate Cape Horn. Pia Grönblom and Viivi Moisio will also join the legendary peninsulars in the Ocean Globe Race sailing.

Southampton

“If I’m not leaving, I’ll regret it to the grave”, Pia Grönblom remembers thinking when Tapio Lehtinen asked him to join the Ocean Glode Race, a round-the-world sailing event.

Grönblom left and became team leader and project manager of the Galiana WithSecure boat.

According to the rules of the Ocean Globe Race, there must be representatives of both sexes in the boats. In addition to Grönblom, the other female members of Galiana are Wait Moisio and Kaisla Jacoby.

The only exception to the rule is Maiden, whose all-female team includes sailors from eight countries and five continents.

If everything goes well, 20-year-old Jacoby becomes the youngest Finn to sail around the legendary Cape Horn in South America.

Of course, only about Finnish women Mikaela von Koskull has previously toured Cape Horn. This happened in the 1989 Whitbread circumnavigation.

Von Koskull sailed by Tracy Edwards by skippering Maiden, which is now once again participating in the Ocean Globe Race, continuing Whitbread’s traditions.

Grönblom, Moisio and Jacoby will then share third place as the next Finnish women to circumnavigate Cape Horn.

Sailing in the Spirit of Helsinki, the second Finnish boat in the Ocean Globe Race Hilla Paananen will have time to go around Cape Horn before Galiana.

“Spirit of Helsinki is a much faster boat than ours,” Grönblom explains.

Jussi Paavosepän skippered Spirit of Helsinki is a former Fazer Finland boat that finished third in the 1985 Whitbread race. He was the skipper then Michael Berner.

Tapio Skippered by Lehtinen, Galiana is an equal boat crew whose twelve members basically do everything. In practice, responsibilities are divided due to physical forces alone.

“I’m physically the weakest of the group, but Viivi and Kaisla winch the sails with speed. You have to use common sense, who can handle what,” says Grönblom.

The boat’s watch shifts are divided into three-hour periods. Only skipper Lehtinen does not participate in the watch rotation.

“I specifically wanted to be on deck for watch shifts,” says Grönblom.

For twelve sailors, Galiana is a small boat. Even though the team has been together for a long time, things can be sensitive at sea when emotions are on the surface and fatigue is heavy.

How do we act then?

“We have agreed that the boring jobs, such as cleaning the toilets, belong to everyone. They can easily become annoying. If it’s a bad day, you have to say that small things don’t become big,” says Grönblom.

The boat originally had its own cabin for Moisio and Jacoby, but at the request of the women, its door was removed. There is no separate toilet for women.

“In the beginning, we had our own door in the bathroom, but that was also closed,” says Moisio.

Viivio Moisio sent his last messages to his friends. For the duration of the round-the-world sailing, Cellphones are sealed in race organizers’ bags. Phones can be used again in the ports of call.

of Galiana preparing for a long round-the-world voyage has been a demanding project. It has been a work camp for two or three years before the sailing competition that starts on Sunday.

Grönblom says that rebuilding his whole life required a list made with pen on paper, in which he itemized the pluses and minuses.

There were more pluses than minuses on the list.

“You can always think that this is completely crazy, there’s no time, it’s scary, it doesn’t make sense, or I’m too old. I want to be part of a joint project, work together and reach the goal,” says 50-year-old Grönblom.

In civilian life, Grönblom works as an occupational health nurse and occupational safety expert. He thanks his employer IBM for the year’s leave.

“It’s nice to see what position the head is in when it comes back. It’s great to have a job to return to. I have also received the approval of my husband and three children to leave.”

For Moisio and for Jacoby, sailing around the world is at the same time breaking away from the safe atmosphere of home. Both are spring graduates.

“In principle, I don’t even have to return to Finland,” says Jacoby.

Moisio has a job at WB Sails, which manufactures sails.

Because the Ocean Globe Race is sailed in stages, sailors can meet their families and friends at stopovers in Cape Town, Auckland and Punta del Este.

Due to the long distances and expensive travel costs, there is no rush of family members or acquaintances to the staging ports.

“A few families come to Cape Town and Auckland. At least no one is coming to Punta del Este yet, except my friend who lives in South America. He promised to drive a thousand kilometers to meet me in Uruguay in February,” Grönblom laughs.

With two on his solo sailing around the globe, Lehtinen had a lot of books with him. In addition to the sailing tradition, Lehtinen wants to inspire his young team to read in their spare time.

Even for the beginning of the journey, he has packed three waterproof sacks of reading material, including classics such as the Kalevala.

“Tapio doesn’t pressure us to read, but the majority can at least be interested in his sailing and navigation books,” says Jacoby.

As the youngest member of Galiana, Jacoby has to count the flag.

“It’s a fun idea, but it feels heavy when done every night. You always have to shout me from the bow of the boat to the stern. The way could already be modernized.”

How does the trip possibly change you?

“I’m a patient person, but I think I’ll learn more,” says Grönblom.

Moisio and Jacoby expect to learn a new kind of culture that broadens their view of the world.

“It’s fun to see how small the Earth really is. At the same time, you learn something new about yourself when you are in a small space for a long time with others.”

Correction 8.9. 9:06 p.m.: The story said earlier that Moisio could become the youngest Finn to circumnavigate Cape Horn on a sailboat. In fact, that record would go to Jacoby. Moisio is 21 years old.