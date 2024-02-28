Sailing | “The Chinese fishing sky is emptying the sea” – Around-the-world sailor Jussi Paavoseppä was surprised at how little life there is in the sea

The skipper of the Spirit of Helsinki boat, Jussi Paavoseppä, was surprised by how little life there is in the ocean during the Ocean Globe Race. “The amount of light is downright chaotic when Chinese fishing boats empty the sea,” he describes.

Jussi Paavoseppä has so far sailed about 40,000 kilometers on the seas of the world without any mentionable bumps, but while walking in Helsinki, he slipped and got an open wound on his hand.

“Helsinki is a more dangerous place than the South Sea”, laughs Paavoseppä.

Fortunately, it didn't get worse, because otherwise the other Finnish boat Spirit of Helsinki participating in the Ocean Globe Race round-the-world sailing would have been left without a skipper.

However, leather has peeled off from the palms during the handling of the sails.

Paavoseppä flew from Punta del Este, the third stopover port of the race, to Helsinki for a week to meet his spouse Netta Paavosepää and the family's three children under school age.

“It's easier this way. At first I thought that the family could fly to the connecting ports, but that was abandoned. It's nice to come home sometimes,” says the 45-year-old Paavoseppä.

“ “We didn't see waves as high as an apartment building.”

Jussi Paavosepä's palms are chafed from handling the sails, ropes and rudder.

Before From Punta del Este Spirit of Helsinki sailed around Cape Horn. Only a couple of men from the boat's team had previously sailed in the South Sea and rounded Cape Horn, passing which Paavosepä remembered.

“It was a great moment.”

“The weather was great at that moment, and Cape Horn was perfectly visible in the background. I only realized later that it was twisted when the competition mode was on.”

SpongeBob was surprised that the South Sea was not as gloomy and dark as he imagined, even though the waves could be ten meters high and the waves could be hundreds of meters.

“Southern Ocean was much nicer than I expected. I used a surprising amount of sunscreen. We didn't see high-rise waves. I expected much worse.”

Having sailed in the South Sea before Tapio Lehtinen has been concerned that the animal population in the area has clearly decreased. SpongeBob noticed the same thing.

It is claimed that poaching has contributed to the silence of life at sea. Paavoseppäkin says that he watched with blurred eyes the huge number of Chinese fishing vessels in the Atlantic after Cape Horn.

“It was crazy. On the horizon, hundreds of miles of lighted sky from fishing boats could be seen. The amount of light is downright chaotic when Chinese fishing boats empty the sea.”

“There were few whales, as well as other life. I have seen ten times as many whales in the Bay of Biscay. It was positive that no waste or other garbage was seen in the sea.

“However, we were pretty much in the middle of nowhere.”

“ “If something happens, the South Sea is really alone.”

Spirit of Helsinki passing Cape Horn. Skipper Jussi Paavoseppä on the left.

The competition in the third leg, Spirit was fifth in the overall competition calculated according to handicaps. After the first two legs, it was the second.

After the third leg and about 21,000 nautical miles, Spirit is fifth in the overall handicap standings (IRC). The length of the boat's waterline and, among other things, the sail area are calculated for the equalization.

The previous Italian boat Translated 9 is still undergoing repairs in the Falkland Islands. Due to the crack in the side, its continuation is uncertain.

“At least it is now out of the overall competition,” says Paavoseppä.

Spirit has remained in good shape, but the sails have been torn, as with other boats. The broken sails have been sewn together on the boat, where a 30-kilogram sewing machine was purchased from England.

Not all boats even come with a sewing machine. In that case, the sails must be sewn on the boat in the intermediate port.

In the untied, so-called line honor order, Spirit entered the staging port second, but lost her position to the Maiden boat, which received a time credit.

The only female team in the race had noticed a floating object before Cape Horn. They assumed it was a life raft or something that could hold a human.

The object turned out to be a fishing buoy, but due to her gesture, Maiden received an hour's time credit.

“Going there was a great gesture from them. If something happens, the South Sea is really alone,” says Paavoseppä.

In its Sayula class (56.1-66 foot boats), Spirit has three feature wins. According to Paavosepä, the goal is to get on the “podium” in the overall competition, i.e. among the top three, when the boats arrive at the finish line in England in April.

The 14 boats of the competition set off in September from Southampton, but they may not return there, but the finish may be in the same area in Portsmouth or Cowes.

“ “At sea, it is of the utmost importance to be in the right place at the right time.”

Spirit of Helsinki arriving at the intermediate port in Punta del Este, Uruguay.

Current The Ocean Globe Race is a throwback to the first Whitbread circumnavigation, which took place 50 years ago.

In 1973, boats received good weather information through coastal weather stations. There are almost no weather stations anymore. Competitors are allowed to share location and weather information as well as wind direction with each other via radio connection.

“The competition format requires refinement. For example, getting weather information is not equal, even if it is important in every competitive sailing. At sea, it is of the utmost importance to be in the right place at the right time,” says Paavoseppä.

“Managing radio traffic is significant, and visibility at sea is an essential part of the competition. Sometimes it hurt to adjust when we didn't get enough of it. The competition could attract more participants if it was more racing sailing than adventure.”

Due to the adventurous nature of the competition, Paavoseppä felt that he could not see enough the importance of radio communication.

In Spirit radio traffic is handled by an experienced British sailor Ian Herbert-Jones. He has been released from normal watch shifts, which Paavoseppä participates in, even if he is not needed as a skipper.

“I wanted a role where I could sail. I am the watch commander of the first watch, who has the responsibility of the skipper,” says Paavoseppä.

Spirit of Helsinki is the former Fazer Finland, which finished third in the 1985 Whitbread sailing.

When you follow the routes of the boats on the third leg from Auckland to Punta del Este, you notice that Spirit, in particular, occasionally had difficulties with route choices. Before Cape Horn, the boat made more hooks than the others.

“We did everything we could. Considering the conditions, we sailed excellently, but either we didn't know how to take advantage of the weather data or the others were so much better than us. We have to improve in the last leg.”

Vice versa like the other Finnish boat in the competition – Tapio Lehtinen skipper Galiana in WithSecure – Spirit's team changes at different stages. Galiana also arrived in Punta del Este in the top group.

When the last leg starts on March 5th from Punta del Este towards England, there will be four new sailors on Spirit again and five will miss the ride as planned.

How much does team change affect team spirit?

“New members bring new energy to the boat. The basic team is good and there is a guide for every task before anyone does anything independently. Security issues are thoroughly reviewed. Let's create a good feeling that it is safe to leave.”

There were 14 sailors in the boat on the third leg, 13 on the fourth. The watch shifts are done in three-hour periods, with a six-hour rest.

Spirit has no sponsors at all. With the exception of a few professional sailors, such as Herbert-Jones, the others pay for their participation with their work or as reimbursement of expenses to the boat's owners, Paavosepä, Matti to Anttila and Group for Kallio.