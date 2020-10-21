On October 21, 1520, exactly 500 years ago, the Portuguese captain Ferdinand Magellan accomplished what Christopher Columbus had failed to accomplish nearly 30 years earlier: navigate the circumference of the globe. “It certified for the first time that the world was round and that it could be circumnavigated,” said José Maza, Chilean astrophysicist and astronomer, recently, in a forum organized by the EFE agency. In this 2020 in which the ‘flat earthers’ still exist, the historic day in the Strait of Magellan is a reminder of what was not evident for centuries: the earth is certainly round.

The previous year, in 1519, Magellan had left Sanlúcar de Barrameda in Spain with more than 200 men in five small boats. They traveled with a commercial rather than evangelical intention: their objective was to connect Spain with the Silk Road and the Moluccas Islands, in the Indonesian archipelago. The navigators had no maps but estimates; They had no idea of ​​the length of the trip, but they had the latitude just by looking at the position of the sun. After several months, of various desertions and disputes along the way, they reached where the European empire had not yet reached: the southernmost tip of America, which connects the Pacific Ocean with the Atlantic.

A commemoration in Punta Arenas

In commemoration of this fifth centenary, the modern training ship Juan Sebastian Elcano of the Spanish Navy arrived this week at the Strait of Magellan – it left on August 6 from San Fernando – and stood in front of the bay of the Chilean city of Punta Arenas. This was accompanied by a Chilean “twin” ship, the Esmeralda, which was built as an improved copy of the Elcano. Since Punta Arenas has been strongly affected by the pandemic, the Chilean navy was there to receive the Spaniards from land, but no one left the ships for fear of a possible coronavirus contagion. This Wednesday, both boats will be the protagonists of an act that will symbolize the encounter between two worlds 500 years ago.

In Chile a Catholic mass will be celebrated in Bahía Fortescue and then the Elcano It will continue its course through the Pacific Ocean with the hope of making other stops in Valparaíso or Guayaquil, depending on the situation of the pandemic in each city. On Thursday, a mega-monument by Chilean sculptor Francisco Gazitúa will be revealed in Punta Arenas, Circumnavigation, which is 20 meters high and weighs 25 tons. It is a simulation of a globe with an internal representation of the boat that Hernando de Magallanes commanded 500 years ago. With his journey, says the sculptor, Magellan “even changed the relationship of the earth with the stars.”

In the last century, the achievement of crossing the strait has been compared to the arrival of Neil Armstrong to the Moon: a change of geographical reference, a symbol that modern exploration had no limits. “It was the fundamental event to open that first globalization,” says Enrique Ojeda, Spanish ambassador to Chile. “The first globalization begins with that milestone: the connection between Asia, Europe and America begins once the Strait of Magellan is crossed and then completed around the world.”

“It is an important event for Spain as a country”, says Teodoro López Calderón, Chief of Staff of the Spanish Navy. “This expedition has been considered the greatest feat in the history of human navigation.” 500 years ago, Spain was the world power in navigation and, with the arrival of Magellan to the south of the American continent, its power tripled.

It took Magallanes 38 days of navigation to cross the strait to the south of Chile and its more than 43 thousand islands between strong polar winds and intense tides. Today, for international sailors, the strait remains a maritime challenge. “It is a very difficult strait to navigate.”, Says López Calderón. “The boats, despite having an exact location with the GPS and the cartography is perfectly finished, due to the winds and currents a pilot is needed [un asesor de capitanes] to get through it, ”he says.

The non-celebration of 500 years

The Strait of Magellan ceased to be the trophy of international trade after the United States built the Panama Canal in the late 19th century. But in addition to losing its economic relevance, another way of understanding the history of southern Chile 500 years ago has become more powerful in recent decades. And stronger since the social outbreak in Chile, which started exactly a year ago, and which has brought down the statues of the founders of the modern state.

Unlike Columbus, Magellan did not begin a process of Spanish territorial expansion in the territory that today is Chile. Its purpose was only to pass through the Strait of Magellan to do trade between one continent and another. But he is remembered as the one who, for the first time, brought Europe closer to the original peoples of Chile, in a story that would be devastating decades later. “That [la llegada de Magallanes] it was the beginning to later mark what was a very great injustice, which was the beginning of the end of our natural way of life ”, says Hema’ny Molina Vargas, a descendant of the Selk’nam people, one of the original peoples who lived in the strait more than eight thousand years ago. “Discoverers are ‘praised’ here, when they haven’t discovered anything,” he says. “This is more of a sad moment, a moment of reflection on the past.”

The descendants of Molina Vargas and the Selk’nam people – at least 1,200 people, although she says there are many more – are scattered throughout Chilean territory and have been fighting for several years so that the State does not classify them as an extinct people. “Here there is even to exist until you ask for permission,” says Molina. She still calls the strait with its original name, Atelen, and says that this date of the fifth centenary has nothing to celebrate.

Although Magellan and his sailors did not stay in southern Chile to form a colony — the captain would die after reaching the Philippines — many more traders came from Spain on the westward trade route after those first ships. According to the version of the story that Molina Vargas heard, “the first encounters between Europeans and indigenous people were not violent, and even the indigenous people helped them in case of shipwrecks.” The history of displacement, genocide and violence against these peoples of the south of the continent would begin not from the south of the country, but from the center, several decades later. “We were colonized late, it was the Chilean and Argentine states, when a supposedly modern vision of the state already existed,” explains Molina.

Writer and journalist Patricia Stambuk has published several books on what the available archives say – and what they don’t say – about the history of Magellan 500 years ago. “The voice of the southern man has been completely absent from history,” he tells El PAÍS.

Among the few documents available about what happened in 1520 are the accounts of Antonio Pigafetta and Maximiliano de Transilvano, two Italians who wrote chronicles about the journey of Captain Magellan. “They could never see any mortal man on any of those coasts,” wrote De Transilvano, surprised by the fact that the captain did not come face to face with any of the original peoples in the southern islands. -the meeting of these two civilizations was revealing: it was impossible that these peoples who knew the territory so well had not noticed the invaders firing cannon shots at the new lands they were arriving. Impossible not to hear them, impossible not to see them. peoples, he believes, was intentional: their way of protecting themselves from colonization.

“My hypothesis is that they actually had news from San Julián,” he says, about the port in Argentina where Captain Magallanes’ ships stopped before reaching the strait, and where they captured a couple of indigenous Tehuelches. “I think they, somehow, were able to warn them of the unfortunate encounter,” adds Stambuk.

In the absence of files on this non-encounter, Stambuk included in his new book of stories –1520. Tales of the Strait of Magellan– a story in which he imagines the first images and thoughts that passed in front of Jurshren, an Aónikenk man —or Tehuelches del sur— when he saw the ships arrive from afar. “He had dreamed of a wide river where the fish had been jumping, although not with joy, but in fear, with their eyes wide, fleeing from serious danger,” dreams Jurshren, after observing the colonizers for the first time.

They are 500 years of connecting the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, 500 years of testing the enormous circumference of this earth, but also 500 years of rethinking the claims of indigenous peoples who continue to demand that their history be recognized before and after Magellan left. his last name in the beautiful southern straits.