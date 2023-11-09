Genoa – Over three months of competitions for the 48th Gulf of Tigullio Winter Championship, starting next Saturday thanks to the direction of the Tigullio Sailing Clubs Committee made up of Circolo Nautico Lavagna, Circolo Nautico Rapallo, Circolo Velico S.Margherita Ligure, Lega Navale Chiavari-Lavagna, Lega Navale Rapallo, Lega Navale S.Margherita Ligure, Lega Navale Sestri Levante, Yacht Club Chiavari, Yacht Club Italiano and Yacht Club Sestri Levante. The official presentation, which took place at the Pinaggia restaurant in Chiavari, was attended by Franco Noceti (president of the Tigullio Velici Circoli Committee), Antonio Micilllo (president of Coni Liguria), Carlo Romanengo (councillor for Sport of the Lavagna municipality), Enrico Piazze (urban planning and environment councilor of the Lavagna municipality). )

The overall participation estimate of the Organizing Committee is around 35 boats. In the 2022/2023 season the successes of Giancarlo Ghislanzoni’s Chestress3 (YCI) in the ORC group 1 class. of Valerio Dabove’s Low Noise II (Erix) in the ORC group 2, of Massimo Rama’s Jeniale Eurosystem (LNI Sestri Levante) in the Libera J80. Of note is the first ever participation of Rhino, Italia 11.98 of the Lithuanian Simone Baciulis, and of Falcor, the Centurion 40 S of Roberto Soldano (LNI Santa Margherita Ligure). A new boat is also at the start, Ibubi-X, X-41 by Marco Tonegutti (CN Lavagna). He returns, after a few years of absence, for Celestina 3, Este 24 by Francesco Campodonico.

The classes involved are ORC and Libera. The formula includes two heats over three weekends of competitions all set in the waters of the Gulf of Tigullio. First heat on Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th November, Saturday 25th November and Sunday 26th November, Saturday 16th and Sunday 17th December 2023 (awards day). Second heat on Saturday 20th and Sunday 21st January, Saturday 3rd and Sunday 4th February, Saturday 17th and Sunday 18th February 2024 (awards day). The closing date for registrations for the first heat is Saturday 4 November, for the second heat it is Friday 19 January 2024.

“We expect a Winter Championship once again characterized by a lot of balance, given the upward leveling of the qualities of the participants, and by the emotions of heated confrontations in the water – he smiles the organizer Franco Noceti – Our staff is, as always, ready to work at its best to try to satisfy the needs of all participants, naturally giving priority to their safety: as in previous editions, attention is also paid to sociality with convivial moments where discussions related to the regattas”.

The start of the first race, for the regattas taking place on Sunday, can be carried out starting from 9 am, for those on Saturday from 11 am. The first three boats classified in the ORC category will win the right to participate in the Primazone Champions Cup.

The boats coming from outside Tigullio, registered for the Championship, are hosted for the duration of the entire championship at the Port of Lavagna, partner of the historic winter sailing event together with Quantum and Grondona. The winter represents an excellent opportunity for related activities for the area in a low season period for the Tigullio and, as always, contributes to its valorisation from a tourist point of view.