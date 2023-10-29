Sailing | Tapio Lehtinen’s boat arrived dramatically in Cape Town – “The headwind came straight into the nose”

Now both Finnish boats have completed the first leg of the Ocean Globe round-the-world sailing.

Ocean Globe -the second Finnish boat in the round-the-world sailing, Tapio Lehtinen skipper Galiana arrived at the first port of call in Cape Town on Friday early evening.

Galiana made it to Cape Town as the tenth boat and third in her own class, Adventure. Galiana sailed from Southampton to Cape Town, South Africa in 51 days, 21 hours and 52 minutes.

Galiana’s team celebrated their arrival in Cape Town, led by Tapio Lehtinen (right).

The one leading the race Jussi Paavosepän the skipper Spirit of Helsinki arrived in Cape Town a good week ago.

Leafy told by phone from Cape Town that the finish took a dramatic turn.

“During the last three to four days, we ran into strong westerly winds, 200 nautical miles per day, but about an hour before the finish line, the strong crosswind calmed down and started to spin. We stopped in our places. There started to be such strong gusts from the beach that the water started flying from the water’s surface,” says Lehtinen.

The wind was blowing in gusts of 20–25 meters per second.

“The headwind came straight into the nose.”

The surprising turn led to swift measures.

“We had to rip the sails as small as possible. Quite a satanic cruise [luoviminen] in here to the dark port. Everything went well, but we had to make very quick maneuvers.”

All in all According to Lehtinen, everything went great during the leg.

“The only sad thing is that we had less than average luck with the winds. Right away in the English Channel, it was like I was at women’s dances, i.e. I was taken from the side,” says Lehtinen and laughs.

“We probably sailed a thousand miles more than most of the other competitors.”

At the very end before Cape Town, there was a bit of luck, because according to Lehtinen, a couple of Adventure class boats got caught in a strong easterly storm. Galiana managed to get out from under the poison.

To Galiana there will be a change in the team in Cape Town, because Juho Sattanen will not continue the race.

“During the segment, he thought about what he wanted to do in life. He ended up leaving the ride. He has been a credit to me,” says Lehtinen.

Sattanen’s last task was to guide the boat to the port of Cape Town.

“Juho guided well, even though the conditions were difficult.”

According to Lehtinen, Sattanen’s absence will not cause any problems. No one will replace him, but in addition to Lehtinen, the team now has ten sailors.

Or one problem Lehtinen will have and it is related to the Finnish-born explorer to Adolf Erik Nordenskiöldwhose principles included that there must be one Lapland in the boat.

“I am satisfied that I have been able to follow Nordenskiöld’s principle, because Juho is from Kittilä. Now we have to do without.”

Competitive continues on November 5. Boats are expected for the second stage finish in Auckland, New Zealand, between the 14th and 23rd. december

Now Galiana is emptied and the goods are rinsed out of the salt water. The work started immediately on Saturday morning.

“Times have changed. When we came ashore 42 years ago, the whole group was so crowded that nothing could be done during the first day,” says Lehtinen.