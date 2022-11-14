Sailing | Tapio Lehtinen was contacted again: he was sleeping after 50 hours of vigilance

Two boats participating in the GGR race stopped in Cape Town. There are still eleven solo sailors sailing around the globe.

Finns radio amateurs were already afraid that they had lost contact with the solo sailor Tapio Lehtinenwhich has passed around the globe on its way around Cape Town.

The reason for the momentary loss of connection was simple: Lehtinen was sleeping after stopping in the middle of the night at an intermediate stop outside Cape Town.

Lehtinen said that he monitored one call for almost 50 hours when he approached Cape Town and headed from there towards the Southern Ocean.

Lehtinen has moved up to second in the results list, but he sails exactly the same as the South African by Kirsten Neuschafer with. Quit Brit Simon Curwen it’s starting to be more than 600 kilometers already.

The connection to the sea was partly so bad that Lehtinen used the proven “bird’s tongue” four years ago in the previous Golden Globe race (GGR).

Talintint tickles meant a yes answer and a hand Peekaboo no reply. This is how radio amateurs ensured that the messages had reached Lehtinen.

Lehtinen said that he had received a weather warning from the race office about strong winds ahead.

in the GGR race there are 11 more boats involved. Irish Pat Lawless and French Damien Guillou stopped in Cape Town.

The bottom of Lawless’s boat is covered with barnacles, or pinniped crustaceans. He will not continue in the Chichester class, which once dropped out can transfer to.

Guillou has tried to continue in the Chichester class if he can get his boat’s wind rudder fixed.

In the previous GGR race in 2018–2019, only five boats finished, of which Lehtinen was Fifth after spending 322 days at sea.

Now Lehtinen’s calculated finish date is May 10, 2023, but it changes many times.

Helsingin Sanomat follows GGR’s race events and Tapio Lehtinen’s journey in a story series from start to finish. The website of the competition and the organizers’ competition monitoring can be found here.