Sailing | Tapio Lehtinen showed how he was saved from his rapidly sinking sailboat – “With the help of Meriturva, I got home for Christmas”

At the Lohja maritime safety training center, you can practice rescue in demanding conditions at sea under controlled conditions. For HS’s reporter, the simulated training in the waves was a demanding task. Solo sailor Tapio Lehtinen, on the other hand, climbed into the life raft like an otter.

“Jump!” rescue instructor Marko Aalto yell.

Now we have to act quickly. The boat begins to menacingly fill with water. Water rushes in. I detach the life raft, which drifts three to four meters away in a light wave.

I jumped into the water. The head sinks below the surface, but the survival suit floats well. With a few strokes I get to the life raft. As a first-timer, climbing there turns out to be surprisingly difficult.

The flowing water takes your feet under the raft. I grab the thong in front of the raft with my hands. It seems like forever before I get my right foot on the ladder under the water in front of the raft.

Struggling from the ladder, I lift the knee of my left leg onto the step of the life raft, from where I roll my body into the raft.

If another rescue instructor Andrej Svensson there should not have been a raft in place in the water, it would have been even more laborious to get there. The ferry would have gone.

Sweat drips from the forehead and the pulse rises. You have to catch your breath. In strong waves and in the dark, this would not have been successful.

Above situation at Lohja maritime safety training center Meriturva had a simulated exercise of a real situation that happened to a solo sailor Tapio Lehtinen in the Indian Ocean last November.

Lehtinen’s Asteria boat sank in a few minutes. Skipper Lehtinen saved himself in the raft, which actually ran away from him into the open water.

Lehtinen spent a day on the boat before the South African Kirsten Neuschäfer found him. Lehtinen was saved on a cargo ship traveling under the Hong Kong flag, on which he reached Jakarta, Indonesia.

In Maritime Safety, Lehtinen shows one more time – or three times – how he jumps from a sinking ship to a life raft. He gets to the side of the life raft in one long leap and crawls in like an otter.

Even in training, everything happens amazingly in a few seconds. Lehtinen does not wear inflatable life jackets, because he did not have them when he jumped from Asteria to the ferry.

I also took off the padded bra so they wouldn’t float. Aalto and Svensson supervise that the exercise runs safely.

Tapio Lehtinen pulls his hand into the magazine in memory of his sinking boat, as he did in the right situation.

On the other during the round, trainer Aalto starts the blowing machines and the wave machine next to the training pool. They raise waves of the desired height.

Water is also sprayed in front of the wind machine, causing the rain to whip horizontally. The water crashes and the waves hit the sides of the pool when Lehtinen jumps into the water again.

He gets to the ferry as quickly as he did the first time, even though there are quite a few waves in the pool.

On the third time, Aalto turns off the lights in the hall and the trick is done in near darkness. Again, Lehtinen quickly manages to get to the life raft.

Lehtinen stands up on the edge of the raft and raises his hand to the cap. In the same way, he bid farewell to his sinking boat in the Indian Ocean on November 18, 2022.

In sea safety there are many life rafts of different sizes to practice on. Tapio jumped into a similar four-person raft that he had At Asteria. For four people, such a small ferry could quickly become cramped.

In the next exercise, trainer Svensson pulls the life raft next to the high side wall of the pool. On this wall simulating the side of a ship, there is a wobbly ladder, along which Lehtinen climbs to safety.

In real life, the situation was much more difficult for Lehtinen. The big mention rose and fell a couple of meters up and down along the side of the ship. The ladder had to be grabbed at the right second, when the wave was at its highest.

I don’t don’t even try a second or third time yourself. Even putting on the rescue suit took a lot of effort. It took minutes. In a real situation, the boat would probably have had time to sink by the time I had still pulled the zippers of the suit. Lehtinen therefore had to act routinely and practiced in the moment of need on Asteria’s deck.

“It was a straightforward operation. Those minutes were the most dangerous of the accident. It could have been bad if I had messed up. Not to mention that it would have been night and rough seas. Fortunately, the wind was quite light and it was morning”, Lehtinen recalls after training in Meriturva’s sauna.

When Lehtinen jumped after the runaway raft at sea, he still doesn’t remember the details of his escape.

“There is a gap in my memory at this point. I don’t remember how I got on the ferry. It was so far away that I couldn’t jump straight in there. I don’t remember how I climbed there either. Maybe I bounced off the surface of the water, but the next moment I was on the raft.”

Tapio Lehtinen climbs a long ladder to the cargo ship that saved him, which was Meriturva’s wall in the exercise.

In sea safety Lehtinen has practiced before.

“Four times and five days here, the theme has been worked on. You can say with good reason that with the help of Meriturva I got to the life raft and home for Christmas,” Lehtinen laughs.

In February 2014, Lehtinen first took a boater’s rescue course and in February 2017, a customized course by Suomen Sailing and Sailing.

Before leaving for his first solo sailing in 2018, he practiced rescue in Meriturva with the STCW standard (Standards for Training, Certification and Watchkeeping) course of the international maritime organization, which he completed in January 2022

Maritime security is a state-owned educational center that was established by decree in 1997. It is a special educational institution under the Board of Education and employs 27 people.

2,500–3,000 trainees visit the center every year. On the training day, a group of conscripts trained at the other end of the Meriturva pool. They jumped into the water from a height of a few meters and retrieved the “injured” from the overturned boat that was floating in the pool.

One often used demanding rescue exercise is to retrieve a person by diving from the air pocket of a capsized boat. In terms of salvation, it is essential to maintain composure.

“If necessary, the person to be rescued can be put in a kind of straitjacket, so that he does not fumble or grab something with his hands, as a person in distress can often do,” says Aalto.

In sea safety, you can also practice the rescue of the crew of a helicopter that has made a forced landing in the water. For this, there is a helicopter-like torso on the edge of Meriturva’s pool, which can be dropped into the water.

The center also teaches occupational safety, fire training, first aid and working in high places and confined spaces. The fire training unit is located in Upinniemi. In total, Meriturva’s total number of trainees per year is 4,000–7,000, when the Fire Training Unit is included.

As an audited educational institution, Meriturva’s mission is to train students and professional seafarers in accordance with the requirements of the STCW standards of the international maritime organization.

Tapio Lehtinen shows how he puts on a rescue suit.

When In the fall of 2023, Lehtinen will go around the world on the Galiana boat in the Ocean Globe Race, the boat’s team of twelve must pass safety training.

However, according to the requirements of the competition, the participants must have rescue training according to the standards of the international sailing association World Sailing.

Meriturva has not received an audit from the sports association for its training and is therefore not suitable for the race organizers of the Ocean Globe Race, although it otherwise meets the requirements.

The only thing that helps sailors is to travel to Åland, where a single operator has training approved by World Sailing.

“We are in the process of finding out and promoting that training of a similar standard would also be available to Meriturva, when there is demand and need,” says Aalto.

Lehtinen recommends taking a rescue course for all sailors who set off towards the horizon.

“When the situations have been practiced in advance with expert trainers, it is easier to keep a cool head if you have to take action. Attending training should of course be made as easy as possible for everyone,” says Lehtinen, who saved his life with the routine provided by training.

Jump into the life raft.

