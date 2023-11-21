Sailing | Tapio Lehtinen passed the burial place of his former boat in the Southern Ice Sea – paid his respects with a jalurupy

Three boats are already out of the Ocean Globe Race. Jussi Paavosepä’s Spirit of Helsinki boat continues in fourth place.

20.11. 13:00 | Updated 7:47 am

Sailor Tapio Lehtinen almost to the day passed the same spot where his boat Asteria sank a year ago.

Lehtinen’s race in the solo sailing Golden Globe Race was interrupted at the interface between the Southern Ice Sea and the Indian Ocean, approximately 830 kilometers from the continent.

The Finnish skipper woke up on the morning of the 75th sailing day to a loud bang. According to Lehtinen’s theory, Asteria hit a container below sea level and quickly filled with water on November 18, 2022.

At the moment the boat sank, Lehtinen was second in the race. South African Kirsten Neuschäfer saved Lehtinen from the sea and won the whole race.

In the ongoing Ocean Globe Race, Lehtinen and his team are eighth in the overall competition and fifth based on handicaps (IRC).

The Ocean Globe Race is a retro race to the first Whitbread race that sailed around the globe 50 years ago.

At the sinking site, Lehtinen poured noble wine into the sea in memory of Asteria and waved the boat’s flag. The moment was also emotional for the team of the Galiana WithSecure boat. In her own class (Adventure) Galiana is second.

In his satellite call to the race office, Lehtinen said that thanks to the brisk wind, the average speed of the boat during the day was more than nine knots, about 16.6 kilometers per hour.

At that speed, Galiana would reach the next stage finish in Auckland on December 16. Just a week ago, it was estimated that it wouldn’t arrive until Christmas, but estimates are constantly changing.

From the beginning of the week, freezing low pressure is expected in the Southern Ocean, which can raise storm winds. The boats have chosen the safer northern route.

Sailing around the world another Finnish boat, Spirit of Helsinki, is fourth in the overall competition. Based on handicaps, it is seventh and in its class (Sayula) third.

The French boat Pen Duick VI continues to lead the race, which is expected to reach the second stage finish in Auckland on December 7. Jussi Paavosepän the skippered Spirit should be in the staging port on December 13th.

14 boats started the Ocean Globe Race, three of which have stayed in Cape Town, the first port of call.

The American Godspeed boat announced that it was withdrawing from the race. The South African Sterna is repairing the rudder. The Australian Expolorer lost its mainsail and the rigging of the boat – masts, booms and rigging – was damaged.

In practice, Sterna and Expolorer will not make it to Auckland by the deadline of 23 December, even if they could continue the race.