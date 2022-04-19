Sailing Tapio Lehtinen climbed the sailing ship’s mast to a height of 45 meters in Cape Horn’s strong wind and remembered his dead friend: “I went to wish a good trip to the heights”

Tapio Lehtinen climbed 45 meters in the high wind of Cape Horn and remembered his dead friend. The Finnish skipper returned to Cape Horn again, but this time as a student on a school ship. In six months, he will be on his way again to the windiest and wettest place in the world.

For two preparing for its next round of the world sailing Tapio Lehtinen not Malta to stay away from perhaps the wettest and windiest place in the world, Cape Horn.

Under Easter, Lehtinen received a surprise invitation from his Norwegian sailing buddy, whom he had last seen 40 years ago in the Tulimaa archipelago in Chile. Wollert Hvide asked if he would be interested in leaving Lehti as a guest to tour Cape Horn – this time as a tourist and school ship student.

Lehtinen did not make much time. He was soon en route to Argentina in the southernmost city of the world, Ushuaia, from where he boarded the 117-year-old sailing school ship Statsraad Lehmkuhli.

Climbing the masts and raw trees of a large sailing ship was Tapio Lehtinen’s childhood dream.

With a big one on the sailing ship, the tour of the island of Cape Horn is a little calmer than on the small Asteria, where Lehtinen passed the southern tip of the island in the winter of the 2019 Golden Globe Race (GGR).

“The conditions were now quite similar to the winter of 2019. It was a good Cape Horn weather. Rain and hail, strong winds, 45-65 knots [23–33 metriä sekunnissa]”, Lehtinen says about his recent trip.

Before the winter of 2019, Lehtinen had seen Cape Horn on a Whitbread sailing as the watchkeeper of the Skopbank of Finland in 1982.

After a three-week stopover in the Whitbread race in Buenos Aires, Lehtinen went on his own trip to explore the Tulima Archipelago, where he had excited to read about an American sailor and author. Hal Rothin from the book.

In Punta Arenas On the southern coast of Chile, Lehtinen saw a boat with the Norwegian flag on the beak of a crane. Lehtinen climbed the ladder and encountered Wollert Hviden and his Norwegian comrades-in-arms.

“Hvide’s father was a shipowner who had told his sons to take a boat and sail around the globe,” says Lehtinen.

Picture from 40 years ago: 24-year-old Tapio Lehtinen (top row on the right) and 20-year-old Norwegian Wollert Hvide (top row on the left).

Because Lehtinen knew how to sail and spoke Spanish, and with Hvide’s fleet he reached the Strait of Magalhães, the Tulimaa Archipelago, the Beagle Canal and the southern shore of the Darwin Mountain Range in Ushuaia.

“It was awesome to sail in the same waters as the captain James Cook and explorer Charles Darwin once adventurous. The mountains rose to a height of more than a kilometer, and the glaciers flowed directly into the sea, ”Lehtinen describes.

With a small boat, anchoring in those areas is dangerous. In her book, Hal Roth explains how an anchor came off her and the boat went ashore in a storm. Roth lived on the beach with his wife for three months before the fishermen found them.

Wollert Hvide continued his own sailing around the globe, and Lehtinen flew from Ushuaia back to the Whitbread race harbor Mar del Plata in front of Buenos Aires, from where the race continued.

Now, 40 years later, he sailed again in the same waters of Tulimaa with Hvide at the Statsraad Lehmkuhl.

“It was amazing to go the same route and meet the hubby [Hvide] for the first time in about a long time, ”says Lehtinen.

A 117-year-old raw sailing ship in the waters of Cape Horn – the dream of many sailors.

Three-masted the sailing ship Statsraad Lehmkuhl was built in Germany as a training vessel for the merchant navy under the name Grossherzog Friedrich August before the First World War.

After the war, it was given as war reparations to Britain, from which the former Norwegian minister Kristofer Lehmkuhl bought the ship in 1921. The name of the ship means Minister Lehmkuhl in Finnish.

Since 1978, the ship has been owned by the Norwegian Stiftelsen Seilskipet Statsraad Lehmkuhl, which has refurbished the ship to the last detail. Among other things, students from the Norwegian Naval Academy are trained on board.

“The platform has been kept in great condition for big money. It is valuable for sailing that it has not become any abandoned museum ship, let alone scrapped. It is definitely an old genuine ship that has been sailing from one decade to the next, ”says Lehtinen.

Statsraad Lehmkuhl is in constant motion. It is participating in the One Ocean project, where a ship orbits the globe through 36 ports.

The journey takes two years. The crew and trainees change every few weeks. There are also scientists and marine biologists on board.

Because the ship is expensive to maintain, it needs financiers. Lehtinen took part in the ship’s financing trip, the ticket for which cost 6,500 euros.

There were 75 payers involved. The money was raised by about half a million euros. Lehtinen joined Hvide as a guest.

“For some reason, his wife didn’t want to leave. The ship slept on hammocks side by side, ”Lehtinen says and laughs.

Tapio Lehtinen’s punk is a hammock.

Last on the day of sailing, Lehtinen climbed to the highest mast of the ship, 45 meters. The tower of Helsinki’s Olympic Stadium is 72 meters high. Climbing the mast in high winds is not a matter of play.

The last stairs of the mast are called Jacob’s ladder. Lehtinen’s sailing buddy Lars Ström died the same day.

“I went to the main mast to wish him a good trip to the heights,” Lehtinen says longingly.

“Now I was the only one whose socks didn’t get wet when the waves hit the lid as we approached Cape Horn,” says Tapio Lehtinen.

Half in a year Lehtinen will be on his way to Cape Horn again. He is participating in the GGR solo sailing for the second time on an Asteria boat. The previous voyage lasted 322 days, when the bottom of the Asteria was covered with line legs, commonly referred to as barnacles.

This time, Lehtinen plans to paint the bottom of the boat so that the goose neck crustaceans do not catch.

In the fall of 2023, Lehtinen will go sailing around the world with a young team on a Galiana boat participating in The Ocean Race. It is a continuum to Whitbread sailing.

“The team is passionate. I look forward to seeing some great albatross again. ”

For the third time in Cape Horn, Lehtinen does not count as the actual overtaking of the southern tip of Cape Horn like the real tourists of Cape Horn.

“If I only wanted to count the Cape Horn rounds, I’d drive a hundred times on a beautiful light wind summer day. There’s not much on motorboats in normal winds.

Read more: According to him, taper man Tapio Lehtinen chose 12 usual types for a trip around the world: “Tapio said he would not go as a bus driver for rich children”