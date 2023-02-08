Sailing | Special rules in solo sailing: Tapio Lehtinen can win the entire race, even if his boat sank to the bottom of the sea

Simon Curwen, who led the Golden Globe Race for a long time, was relegated to the consolation bracket when he had to go ashore to repair his boat.

Tapio Lehtinen saved himself on November 19, 2022, on a cargo ship traveling under the flag of Hong Kong.

A solo sailor Tapio Lehtinen crashed in the Golden Globe Race (GGR) on November 18, but he can still win the entire race.

This is due to the special rules of the race, according to which a solo sailor cannot continue in the main class if he sometimes goes ashore to repair his boat or for some other reason.

The Brit who led the race almost from the start Simon Curwen had to land in Chile to repair his boat’s wind rudder. Thus, he falls into the lower, so-called Chichester class of the competition.

In addition to Curwen, there are two other boats in the Chichester class: the South African Jeremy Bagshaw and British Guy Waites. They are allowed to continue the race to the finish in Les Sables-d’Olonne if they can.

Due to the Chichester class and other suspensions, Lehtinen has unexpectedly risen to fifth in the competition. He was in the same place in the previous GGR race in the spring of 2019, but then he finished.

When Lehtinen’s Asteria boat sank at the interface between the Indian Ocean and the Southern Ocean on November 18, he was second in the race after Curwen. Some of the boats that came after him later abandoned the game in Cape Town, which the Finnish skipper had already passed.

If the top four in the race would have problems and visit the countries, Lehtinen could win the race.

Solo sailing is now led by a South African Kirsten Neuschäfer, who found Lehtinen in a life raft at sea. From Neuschäfer’s boat, Lehtinen was saved by a freighter that arrived the next day.

The second one is Indian Abhilash Tomy, who suffered a shipwreck in the previous race. The other two boats continuing in the main class are Austrian Michael Guggenberger and English Ian Herbert-Jones.

Tuesday Neuschäfer and Tomy ran into a storm, 1,100 nautical miles, about 2,000 kilometers northwest of Cape Horn in the Southern Ocean.

According to the GGR race office, the spinnaker boom on Neuschäfer’s boat has broken, which is why he can no longer get the most out of the speed characteristics of his Minnehaha boat. Tomy spent almost a day repairing the sails and rigging of his boat.

Leafy is sorry for the misfortune of his competitors.

“The investment should improve through one’s own success, not the failure of others. I’m really sad that I didn’t get to sail to the end of the race. What’s important to me is sailing and an exciting competitive situation with good opponents,” says Lehtinen.

Lehtinen plans to go to the prize-giving ceremony of the GGR competition in Les Sables-d’Olonne in the spring, but not as a winner.

“I don’t hope that I will end up the winner. That would not be a cause for joy. My racing partners are my good friends.”

Chichester class the name goes back to an English solo sailor Francis to Chichesterwho left in the fall of 1966 to sail alone around the globe.

He stopped for two months in Australia and continued around the Cape Horn to England as a celebrated hero. Chichester’s sailing laid the groundwork for future solo sailing races.