Sailing | Solo sailor Pip Hare has noticed a worrying change in the world’s seas: “There is less life”

Pip Hare is trying to become the first woman to finish the demanding Vendée Globe solo race for the second time. Hare is a role model for many female sailors in Finland as well. Through his sailing, he has noticed a worrying change in the seas.

from Helsinki The customers of the shopping center had no idea what kind of distinguished guest was visiting there.

English Pip Hare is one of the best female sailors in the world and a role model for many young female sailors in Finland as well.

The 49-year-old Hare has become famous around the world for his solo sailings across the Atlantic and around the globe. In February 2021, Hare finished 19th as the second best woman in the Vendée Globe solo. Above was a Frenchman Clarisse Cremerwho was the twelfth.

Finn Ari Huusela finished in the same race three weeks later than Hare.

In total, only ten women have participated in the Vendée Globe at all and only eight women have finished. Even more people have been to the moon (12) than there have been female racers in the Vendée Globe.

In November 2024, Hare will become the first woman to attempt a second finish in the Vendée Globe.

“I love sailing alone. I get to be at peace, feel the power of the boat and the wind, and enjoy the competitive strategy and excitement,” says Hare in the Yliskylä shopping center in Laajasalo.

The place has been chosen according to Huusela’s wishes. Huusela went to school in Yliskylä and knows the seashores of Laajasalo island, where Hare is supposed to be taken later for filming.

Pip Hare took a selfie at Taivaskero, where the Olympic flame of the 1952 Helsinki Olympics was lit.

in Finland Hare is visiting as Huusela’s guest. In Helsinki, a pair of sleds gave a show together at a boat fair.

After that, Hare was at Huusela’s cottage in Äkäslompolo near Ylläs. Huusela’s wife was also present Niina Riihelä and an experienced sailing professional Jukka Jaskariwho was Huusela’s important support person in the Vendée Globe.

Read more: Ari Huusela is helped by a strong support group

The program included versatile exercise on skis, snowshoes and a husky dog ​​sled. In addition, the program included a nature hike, coffee and sausages in a wilderness camp, and saunas at Aavahelukka’s raven field, which is used by aviation enthusiasts in the summer.

“The sauna is a nice way to end the day. Now I understand the Finnish way very well,” says Hare.

Pallassella Hare went to the top of Taivaskero to see the place where the Olympic flame was lit and the memorial for the 1952 Helsinki Olympic Games.

On the morning of the meeting day, Hare went swimming at Allas Sea Pool in Katajanokka, Helsinki. The water in the pool was a few degrees on the positive side.

“Or I got wet, I didn’t swim,” Hare says and laughs.

At home in England, in the harbor town of Poole, Hare goes swimming two or three times a week in the sea.

“Sea water is 10-11 degrees. I swam in a wetsuit.”

Pip Hare is a professional sailor and coach.

Solo sailing Hare started quite late, at the age of 35. Sailing started as a hobby during my parents’ summer vacation at the age of fifteen.

In addition to the Vendée Globe, he has participated twice in the Mini-Transat race from France to the Caribbean and once in the Transat Jacques Vabre sailing, which follows the historic coffee trade route between France and Brazil.

Huusela has also competed twice in the Mini-Transat. Hare and Huusela got to know each other at the sailing competition in 2019. During the Vendée Globe race, they kept in touch with each other by phone.

In the future, it seems that there will no longer be joint competitions. Huusela, 60, has retired from solo sailing.

Read more: Solo sailor Ari Huusela finally gets to enjoy life

As a sailor Hare describes himself as an adventurer and competitor.

“I want to break my limits. I’m not afraid to be alone in a boat at sea. A little fear is always good to have because it keeps the senses alert. The boat must be well equipped and sailing must be safe at all levels.”

In addition to solo sailing, Hare works as a sailing coach and writes articles for industry magazines.

Tapio Lehtinen shipwreck and rescue in the Golden Globe Race (GGR) in November, Hare says that he watched with excitement, his heart on the sidelines.

In the same way, she followed the fate of another female British sailor in the 2018 GGR race. by Susie Goodall the boat was wrecked on December 5, 2018, but he was also saved.

“As a sailor, I was worried about another sailor’s shipwreck. There is no similar risk in other sports. We practice a lot of rescue and take courses. As I said, everything possible must be done for safety.”

At sea, Hare has seen the effects of climate change. There is less life and the winds have become capricious.

“I’m not a scientist and I can’t say the exact reason. However, you can see the change.”

Pip Hare will set sail for the 2024 Vendée Globe on his new Medallia boat.

A year In 2024, Hare is going to the Vendée Globe with a new boat for him, but otherwise with an eight-year-old boat. Armel Le Cléac’h from France won the 2016 race with a boat named Banque populaire VIII.

French Louis Burton sailed the same boat to third place in the 2020 race. Then the name of the boat was Bureau Vallée. Hare changed his name A medalwhich was the name of his boat in the previous Vendée Globe.

A medal is currently undergoing winter maintenance in England. At the shipyard, the boat is finished and larger airfoils, or foils, are built on it, which have the power to lift the boat completely out of the water. You can’t do without foils in a speed race like the Vendée Globe.

“I would say 95 percent of the participants have foils,” says Hare.

Due to the good visibility of the years 2020–2021 and the interest of the sponsors, 40 boats are leaving for the next Vendée Globe, which is limited to the number of participants. There were many more willing.

In 2020, 33 boats started the race, of which eight missed the trip. One of the dropouts was another British female solo sailor Sam Davies.

The budgets of the boats in the Vendée Globe vary from a few million euros to tens of millions. Vendée Globe can be compared to sailing in formula one, where the most modern technology is used.

Hare does not disclose the budget of his competition project.

“It’s a secret. In 2019, I started completely from scratch. I applied for a loan from the bank and friends helped. Now the situation is better. I have a team of thirteen people to help me.”

Tapio Next fall, Lehtinen will participate with his Galiana team in the Ocean Globe Race, which is a retro sailing to the first Whitbread Round the World race held in 1973.

How much are you tempted to sail around the globe together and not alone?

“It doesn’t appeal to me. Solo sailing is my thing. On land, I work with a team, but on the boat I want to be alone.”

Pip Hare can be followed on social media channels. Instagram: @piphareoceanracing. Facebook: @piphareoceanracing. Twitter: @pipoceanracing.