Sailing Sinem Kurtbay and Janne Järvinen sail to Finland in the nacra 17 class of the Olympic place

Sinem Kurtbay and Janne Järvinen have secured a fourth ground for Finland for the Tokyo Olympics.

Kurtbay and Järvinen brought Finland a place in the nacra 17 class, the Olympic qualifier of which was held in Lanzarote.

The Finnish duo secured their first place in the qualifiers even before Friday’s medal start.

Previously, a laser radial was chosen from Finnish sailors for the Tokyo Games Tuula Tenkanen, laser standard Kaarle Tapper and RS: X Wind Petäjä-Sirén.