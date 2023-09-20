Sailing | Sailors should last at least 50 days with these muons – Tapio Lehtinen’s super porridge was not popular

Sailing around the world consumes a huge amount of food. You need up to 5,000 kilocalories of energy per day. The Galiana boat has supplied the first leg with food for 50 days.

of Southampton there was quite a buzz in the harbor when huge quantities of food were loaded onto the boats participating in the Oecan Globe Race round-the-world sailing.

For example, a race to another Finnish boat, Tapio Lehtinen to skipper Galiana WithSecure, food was reserved for 50 days.

At the latest in that time, the skipper and the team of eleven should reach the first port of call in Cape Town.

Galiana’s team calculated 42 sailing days as the ideal time, but the meeting zone of the trade winds around the equator the doldrums can be unpredictable in terms of winds.

Due to the slow start, the predictions for the boats to finish have increased. It may well take 50 days from Galiana to get to Cape Town.

Correspondingly, for the fastest boats in the race, such as another Finnish boat Spirit of Finland, the opening leg will last about 40 days, while the initial estimates were 32–35 days.

Jussi Paavosepän skipper Spirit is a former Fazer Finland boat with a much longer waterline than Galiana.

The longer the waterline is, the faster the boat travels at sea. Galiana’s length is 16.84 meters, Spirit’s 20.02 meters.

The Ocean Globe Race has three classes, divided by the size of the boats.

The Flyer class has the fastest boats in the race, the so-called old Whitbread boats, such as Spirit of Helsinki. The Sayula class has medium-sized boats and the slowest ones, such as the Galiana, in the Adventure class.

The race uses the mathematical IRC (International Rating Certificate) system for equalization, which evens out the differences in the final results.

On the day of departure On September 10, the boats had a lot of fresh food, fruit and bread. Now that the boats have been traveling for a week and a half, the fresh food is starting to run out.

In the following weeks, the meals consist of freeze-dried dry food and canned food.

Galiana’s mold manager Mauri De Meulder is prepared to bake bread and even a cake on the boat for upcoming celebrations, such as the crossing of the equator.

Skipper Lehtinen has crossed the equator many times on his trips. Just from the rest of the team Juho Sattanen has previously crossed the equator by boat. Sattanen, born in Kittilä, is an active open sea sailor.

“A little sparkling wine is also reserved with the cake,” De Meulder said when he presented the boat’s food stores to Sanomat before departure.

De Meulder says he has always been interested in food and cooking. He became the mold manager when there were no others willing.

“When we asked about interest in the job a couple of years ago, quite a few hands went up. I then raised mine. At least I like to eat. In that way, shape correspondence is natural. I hope that wasn’t a criterion for getting into the team,” De Meulder laughs.

“I don’t have any greater experience with such a large-scale food operation. Now, however, we are talking about a seven-week batch for twelve people. Fortunately, I haven’t had to do everything alone from the beginning.”

Nutritional therapists have helped the team in food planning Leena Putkonen and Patrick Borg. The duo has previously been responsible for the design of the materials stores for Lehtinen’s first solo sailing.

Mauri De Meulder presents the Galiana boat’s food stores.

Its plastic warehouses on the other hand, Galiana is really like a departing ship. Canned foods and dry foods – rice, pasta and noodles, porridge, protein flour – are packed under the ticks. There are piles of canned tuna alone.

You can also find canned meatballs, stroganoff and mashed potatoes. There are ten options and flavors of dried nuts.

“I wait for the food that becomes a favorite to run out first. Guess ravioli or meatballs,” thinks De Meulder.

On top of the ticks are team equipment and sail bags. The snacks are packed in bags in the cupboards.

At sea, De Meulder digs three days’ worth of food from under the ticks and from the lockers. There are two 60-liter refrigerators in the galley, i.e. the boat’s kitchen, where you can find, among other things, fresh pasta for a couple of weeks.

In practice, the food is always prepared by the sailors on watch. Guards are made in three-hour shifts. Only Lehtinen does not do guard shifts.

“The main meal is twice a day. In the morning there is a rich breakfast and porridge, which has not been terribly seen on other boats. They seem to eat nutella bread in the morning,” says De Meulder.

With his solo sailings, Lehtinen became known for his special super porridge, to which he mixed oat flakes, rice and pea protein flour, oat groats, olive oil, berry groats, honey, tahini, instant coffee, fresh water and a splash of sea water. Add jam or marmalade and hyla milk on top.

Coffee was Lehtinen’s own addition at sea after the coffee mug had fallen over two or three times.

“We tried to eat Tapio’s porridge, but it didn’t attract much popularity. It was pretty bad, but probably a good safka in tough weather,” says De Meulder.

During the day, those who sail need about 4,000–5,000 kilocalories.

“The biggest guys need at least that much.”

Normally, the guideline energy requirement for women is 2,000 kilocalories and for men 2,500 kilocalories per day.

The boat has also been loaded with delicacies, such as 500 chocolate bars.

“And twenty more chocolate bars, cookies and dried fruit.”

Empty food packages and cans are chopped up and packed in waste bags. Garbage is not left in the sea.

in Cape Town the boats replenish their food stocks for the next leg towards Auckland. De Meulder has already ordered the next food package for Cape Town from England.

“From then on, we haven’t thought about where to buy food. In New Zealand, there are strict restrictions on what can even be taken there.”

After a week and a half of sailing, Galiana is eighth overall and second in her class. Spirit of Helsinki continues in the top group. The first boats will arrive in Cape Town in mid-October.

The journey continues to New Zealand on November 5. In the second stage, the boats will sail in the risky Southern Arctic Ocean, in the border zone of which Lehtinen’s Asteria boat sank in November while sailing alone.

What are you going to eat when you get to dry land?

“We have already talked about this with the group, about what to eat. It depends on how hungry you are then. It can be a big steak or a fresh salad and cheeses.”

Mauri De Meulder gave his girlfriend Nicole Vikatmaa a goodbye kiss before leaving for a round-the-world sailing trip on September 10.

