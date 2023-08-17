Thursday, August 17, 2023
Sailing | Sailors Kurtbay and Keskinen secured a place at the Paris Olympics

August 17, 2023
Sinem Kurtbay and Akseli Keskinen are tenth overall in the Nacra 17 class at the World Championships.

Sinem Kurtbay and Central axis on the sixth day of the World Championships secured a place for Finland in the Paris Summer Olympics in the Nacra 17 class.

Venekunta is tenth in the overall results and the ranking by country is eighth. In the Nacra 17 class, land places are divided into nine. Kurtbay and Keskinen will still sail in the top ten medal start of their class on Thursday.

“I am not satisfied with today or with our race week. Of course, our main goal was to gain ground, and it’s nice to get that out of the way. We don’t have to think about it during the next year and we can focus on the Paris Games,” Kurtbay commented in the announcement.

In the 49er FX class Ronja Grönblom and Veera Hokka were tentatively in 11th place after the qualifying series. The boat was tenth in the overall results of the 49er FX class by country, which would be enough for a national place.

However, there was a possible protest situation in the duo’s second start on Wednesday night, which is why the result could not be confirmed.

Kaarle Tapper and Monika Mikkola hold the place positions in the ILCA 7 and ILCA 6 classes after Wednesday’s departures. Tapper’s and Mikkola’s race continues on Thursday and Friday before Sunday’s medal starts of the ILCA classes.

