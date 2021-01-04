Sailing Sailor Ari Huusela prepares for a severe storm in the Pacific: “Looks bad”

Ari Huusela has so far avoided hurricanes in the solo sailing Vendée Globe, but now it’s hard to avoid.

Huusela, which reached the Pacific Sea near Tasmania, will encounter winds of up to 45 knots, more than 80 kilometers per hour, on Wednesday and Thursday.

“The second Wind Forecast shows 35 knots, which is practically 45 knots here. The second route forecast gives lighter winds, but even in them the wind speed is actually 30 knots. Looks bad. The forecast models tell you to make a jeep and sail south, ”Huusela said on Monday morning Finnish time.

The skipper himself was nine hours ahead of Finnish time.

“Now I live in Hobart’s time.”

Hobart is the capital of the state of Tasmania.

Monday the highlight was when Huusela washed himself, shaved his beard, and after twelve days changed into a clean layer.

“These will go on again for ten days.”

Next you need to change your shirt.

“It’s already starting to smell so bad I can’t be myself anymore.”

If everything is going well, Huusela will reach the so-called date limit on Friday. On Monday, he was about 1,800 miles from 180 meridians that run across the Pacific Ocean.

There is also a New Zealand bypass ahead. Huusela passes the country south of the city of Dunedin the night before Thursday, about 200 kilometers away – much closer than most of Huusela’s competitors.

“Quite a few have gone to the ice line, touching a thousand miles south of New Zealand.”

Huusela is on his way for the ninth week. In his own opinion, he has been given enough rest, even though the rest has been intermittent.

“If I’m really tired, begins to gall. I’ve been in a good mood. “

In his sleep, he has visited the lands a few times and been on civilian jobs in the pilots of an airplane.

“There have been strong feelings in the dream. There have been others in the boat like me. At times I went to land and work and then wondered how I could get back on the boat. Alarms have been quite harsh when I have been in other landscapes. When I woke up, there was a sense of relief that I was on the boat, “Huusela told a dream world.

Race organizers according to the counter, Huusela is 22,000 kilometers from the finish.

Ari Huusela changed the clean floor on Monday. “It felt heavenly.”­

After overtaking New Zealand, the next fixed point is South America’s top cape, Cape Horn, which Huusela expects to reach in just over three weeks.

He then turns to the Atlantic and heads back towards Europe.

The top of the race has overtaken Cape Horn’s Frenchman Yannick Bestavenin under.

The top pace has been quieter than four years ago, when the Frenchman Armel Le Cléach won in record time of 74 days and three hours.

“Now the tip is nine days behind the record. It says that the first half has been slow and confusing. ”

Huusela’s goal is to reach Les Sables d’Olonne in France in 110 days.

“I hope I end well. Let go of your heart’s content. ”