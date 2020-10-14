Sailing Sailor Ari Huusela is ready for the “storm horror” of the Bay of Biscay, but before that there are still many adjustments ahead

The Vendée Globe sailing race starts at Les Sables d’Olonne on 8 November. Huusela’s goal is to orbit the earth in less than 120 days. The fastest boats will survive the legendary race in 74 days, even under.

Yet 25 days before the commercial pilot Ari Huusela gets on the long-awaited sailing solo race.

The Vendée Globe races around the world alone, without stopping and without outside help. The competition starts in Les Sables d’Olonne, France on November 8th.

The port of departure is the same as that of another Finnish single sailor Tapio Lehtinen returned in May 2019 from the Golden Globe (GGR). Lehtinen’s journey took 322 days, but Huusela plans to travel around the globe in 100–120 days.

This is possible because Huusela’s Imoca-class sailboat uses state-of-the-art technology. However, the Finnish skipper’s budget is from the smallest end of the competition, about 1.5 million euros.

Lehtinen sailed without modern technology, so the voyage lasted, but at the same time there was time at sea to think about going the world and enjoying the silence.

In Huusela sailing from the beginning is probably quite seaworthy. There may be severe storms in the Bay of Biscay in November.

“The trip is quite a‘ horror ’for the first week, and access from the Bay of Biscay is painfully slow. There are westerly storms and headwinds at the beginning. The height of the wave can be twelve meters. Only from the Portuguese coast can you travel at a rate of twelve knots per hour [22,22 kilometriä tunnissa]”, Huusela says of his base in Concarneau.

At a speed of twelve knots, Huusela’s boat would travel about 285 miles a day, or 527 kilometers. The Imoca class speed record is 22 knots (40.7 km / h) per day.

On Wednesday, Huusela finished his Stark boat in Concarneau for a transfer sailing to the starting port of Les Sables d’Olonne, where he must be no later than Friday. The distance between the cities is about 230 kilometers.

“It’s a suitable trip to test.”

The clothes and food bags are already packed in the boat. In contrast to Lehtinen’s GGR race, Huusela is allowed to make drinking water from seawater. Most of the food is dry food.

In Les Sables d’Olonne, Huusela takes ready-made repair kits with him. If or when something breaks, Huusela can repair the carbon fiber parts by mixing epoxy in the finished packaging, which hardens in place with the help of a hardener.

“Everything is being tried to be done.”

Ari Huusela’s Stark boat was replaced with a new keel in France. The Vendée Globe solo race begins on November 8th.­

Huusela Stark sailed from Finland to France in August, where a new keel was replaced. Without it, he would not have been able to enter the 33-boat race.

The keel alone cost 195,000 euros, but with the help of Finnish suppliers, the price halved. Now the boat finishes are being done: sails, ropes and electronics. The intention is also to broadcast a live image to Finland during the competition.

“Without my auxiliaries, the job wouldn’t have become anything. The encouragement has been great anyway, ”Huusela praises, but regrets that in many races his father was not supported due to the corona pandemic.

“Dad was already involved when I first sailed alone across the Atlantic in 1999. The departure was then in Concarneau.”

A big expense is insurance that has not yet found a payer. The insurance costs 70,000 euros, but the deductible is 175,000 euros.

“All your own money is at stake, but you can’t cancel anymore. There are big things at stake, and economic pressures add to the stress, but the mood is good. ”

Vendée The Globe is sailed for the ninth time. Previously, the competition was known as the BOC Challenge.

Harry Harkimo and Pentti Salmi were the first Finns to tour around the globe alone during the southern season in 1986–1987 in a four-stage BOC race. There are no stops at the Vendée Globe.

In the previous race 2016–2017 French Armel Le Cléac’h orbited the earth in 74 days and three hours. Now the best superboats are trying to get to the finish line even faster.

Huusela will be happy if he gets back to Les Sables d’Olonne in 120 days.

“One hundred days would be a really tough goal. The journey is long. I have to try to calm down and bring the boat intact. ”