Sailing Sailor Ari Huusela got pleasant Christmas guests: “Their positive look and skillful swimming is always just as gratifying”

Huusela transmitted a video of his day of slaughter. Tight struggle for the top spot in the Vendée Globe.

Ari Huusela got favorite Christmas guests in the solo Vendée Globe race.

Three dolphins swam next to Huusela’s boat, greeting the Finnish skipper with their performances.

“They were the first dolphins I saw on this trip. There are a lot of dolphins in the Atlantic and I didn’t even know they were in these waters. Their positive look and skillful swimming is always just as gratifying, ”Huusela said.

Huusela’s Christmas went peacefully anyway. Christmas Eve in the Arctic Ocean was windy and gray. The atmosphere was warmed by video calls to loved ones in Finland.

“Reciprocal sharing of moods is a memorable one.”

Through the video connection of the competition organizers, Huusela conveyed to the world greetings that Santa Claus is from Finland.

Ari Huusela enjoyed Midsummer’s Day coffee on the deck of his boat.­

On Christmas Day the sailing weather was calm, but the pace of the Stark boat remained good.

“The morning of Tapan’s Day has been wonderful. The sun warms between the clouds and it is good to be outside. The wind is just over fifteen knots from the west. I did a jeep in the morning. Now the bow is the bow to the northeast. I will stay here further north and thereby avoid stronger winds, ”Huusela reports.

With the jeep, Huusela meant a turn – the bow of the boat looks like a headwind when turning.

Huusela of Cape Leeuwin, the western tip of Australia, calculates that he will reach Finnish time late on Monday. On Saturday, there was still about a thousand miles, 1,800 miles.

“Cape Leeuwin is a big milestone in this race. I passed the longitude of Bangkok. I am now five hours of domestic time above. Let’s still enjoy the Christmas atmosphere, ”Huusela said on the day of the slaughter.

Everyone On Vendée Globe’s 27 boats, Christmas didn’t go as smoothly. Many competitors have had problems with the mast or keel.

“Oneself feels so good when I’m able to escape isoimmilta technical sorrows”, Huusela said.

At the top of the race there is a tough competition with two French skippers. Yannick Bestaven lost leadership for a moment Charlie Dalinlle, but in the morning the situation turned again.

Bestaven has a 30-mile, 55-kilometer neck before the southern route and Dalin, which sails near the ice zone. French Jean Le Cam and German Boris Herrmann are 460 miles behind the duo. The difference between Cam and Herrmann is only a mile.

Huusela is in 26th place. He is 4,327 miles, 8,000 kilometers away.

Bestaven, Le Cam and Herrmann will receive a time credit at the finish when they participated in the race earlier shipwrecked Kevin Escoffierin search and rescue.