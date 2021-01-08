Sailing Sailor Ari Huusela crossed the date limit and saw the land for a long time: “A rugged sight”

Few a person is allowed to live in real life the same day twice.

Sailor Ari Huusela belongs to this rare group when he crossed the date limit in the Pacific Ocean on Friday morning in Finnish time.

At the same time, the Finnish skipper participating in the Vendée Globe competition passed the Antipod Islands. The uninhabited archipelago is located about 700 kilometers east of the South Island of New Zealand.

Huusela passed the islands a few kilometers away.

“It was absolutely awesome to see the country for the first time in over eight weeks. It was a thrilling feeling to see those high islands with their steep beaches. A rugged sight, ”Huusela said at the time of the evening, when the day was changing again to Friday.

“It feels good to finally be on this side of the ball.”

Maritime transport the date limit runs largely along the 180th meridian.

International agreements do not set a limit, but it is determined by the local time that each region of the state adheres to.

In international waters, the passage of the date limit is indicative – the local time of any state does not prevail in the areas.

Although Huusela flies to work, he has never crossed the date limit before.

“It feels so good,” Huusela said moved.

Huusela said the day was wonderful anyway. He got an air bath on his skin again and the sun warmed him.

Albatrosses nesting on the Antipod Islands were abundant.

After this, Huusela faces the open sea for almost three weeks. He should get to the top of South America at Cape Horn on January 26th.

He expects to reach the Nemo point on January 16th. The Nemo point is a computational point on the planet that is as far away from the shore as possible. Its location is 48º52.6’S123º23.6’W.

Next Huusela continues his Stark boat further north, although it prolongs the voyage.

“According to routing and forecasts, I will survive the next two weeks at a maximum of 25 knots [noin 13 metriä sekunnissa] in the wind zone. However, it means a rather big hook to the north, all the way to the 42nd south latitude, ”Huusela said.

The Vendée Globe competition started in Les Sables d’Olonne, France, on 8 November. 33 solo sailors went to the race. There are still 27 skippers involved.

Huusela is the last one, but the most important thing for him is to bring the boat intact to the finish line, which he expects to reach at the end of February.