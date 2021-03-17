Sailing Sailing the America’s Cup ended in victory for the Champions

Luna Rossa, who emerged from the podium as a challenger boat, offered tough resistance to the New Zealand Emirates Team until the end.

End numbers 7-3 will remain in the history of sailing in the America’s Cup, but they do not do full justice to the nature of the 36th race.

In the December qualifiers, the British Ineos Team and the American American Magic dropped out.

In The America’sc Cup, which began in 1851, is a competition between yacht clubs, not countries, where boats tuned to their peak fight against each other.

The New Zealanders built a whole new boat class, the AC75, for this year’s race. It is characterized by foils, carrier wings falling and falling. Thanks to the foils, the boats “fly” on a fin.

The boats have a lot of information technology and sensors, according to which data can be developed during the race.

The 70-cent silver vertical from the race is the world’s oldest international sports trophy.

Four years ago, the Emirates Team defeated the American boat Oracle 7-1 in the finals. In 2013, after an incredible chase, Oracle rose from a 1-8 loss position to a 9-8 victory.