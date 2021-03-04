Sailing Parma ham-arugula pizza and non-alcoholic beer – Ari Huusela dreams of his first meal on the continent

The Finnish skipper calculates that he will cross the finish line in the Vendée Globe competition on Friday morning.

Ari Huusela intends to enjoy its last moments in the solo sailing Vendée Globe.

According to the route and weather forecast, Huusela’s 117-day sailing will end on Friday morning Finnish time. The finish port is in the same place where the race started on November 8, in Les Sables-d’Olonne in the Bay of Biscay.

“Now there is very little distance. Going is pretty enjoyable. Until Friday morning, there will be a calm breeze and no waves. It feels like silk. I will try to finish with the port side, ”Huusela told HS at noon on Thursday.

The portman is the left side when viewed from behind the boat. Halssi is again the side from which side the boat is blown by the wind.

“The last night still needs to be taken carefully. There are many fishing boats in the Bay of Biscay. Even now, you can see two pretty close. ”

The distance to the finish was still more than 300 kilometers.

Huusela will finish as the last sailor of the race. He is in the final 25th. 33 boats set sail, eight of which stopped.

“I didn’t have an investment goal. I just want to get to the finish line. I don’t know what more could be gained from this sport, ”said Huusela, who has 25 years of experience as an offshore sailor.

“ “Home is missed. I will try to leave for Finland next week. ”

Huusela drives a motorbike to the harbor basin of Les Sables-d’Olonne. The finish line of the race is on the high seas. Once Huusela has crossed the finish line, a maximum of six people in his support team may board the boat.

Huusela’s spouse is among the first to enter the boat Niina Riihelä and brother Jukka Huusela.

What are your first words in the finish line?

“Heh, maybe something in the direction of‘ it’s filled ’. The big dream has come true piece by piece. I longed for a bite to eat food, so probably I can get a bread roll and fresh vegetables or fruit. “

At the finish, Huusela dreams of enjoying Parma ham-arugula pizza and non-alcoholic beer. In Les Sables-d’Olonne, the restaurants and Cups are closed, but the local chef has promised to fulfill the skipper’s wishes.

“I’m not entirely absolutist. Glasses of champagne are probably also drunk in the French way. One of the sponsors of the race is a champagne brand, so it cannot be refused. ”

Huusela was last in Finland in August, when he left to take the boat to France, where he will stay due to the corona until the start of the race.

“Home is missed. I will try to leave for Finland next week. There will already be buyers for the boat on Monday. Let’s see if the boat is for sale. In terms of fitness, this could start a new sailing around the world right away. ”