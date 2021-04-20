Sailing MTV: Janne Järvinen, convicted in the Katiska tangle, wants to keep his Olympic place

Janne Järvinen, who acquired Finland in the Nacra 17 class with Sinem Kurtbay, the site of the Tokyo Olympic Games, says that he has previously received the green light for the continuation of the Olympic project.

Extensively A top sailor sentenced to prison in the Katiska drug tangle Janne Järvinen is reluctant to give up its Tokyo Olympic venue, reports MTV Sports. Järvinen intends to appeal to the Sports Judicial Security Committee if his Olympic trip is denied.

Järvinen confirmed at the end of March Sinem Kurtbayn with Nacra 17 in Finland for the Tokyo Olympics ground.

Järvinen was sentenced to 8 April in Helsinki District Court two and a half years in prison for aggravated money laundering, and assistance in aggravated narcotics offenses. Järvinen has decided to appeal his judgment to the Court of Appeal.

“When things came up a year ago, I immediately wanted to start going through the situation very openly with both the Federation and the Olympic Committee. I made both written and oral explanations of the events. I got a clear green light then that our Olympic project can continue, ”Järvinen told MTV.

The Finnish Olympic Committee is expected to make a decision on Järvinen’s eligibility for the Tokyo Games today. The Olympic Committee will announce the elections tomorrow.