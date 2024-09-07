Sailing | Middle school student Akseli Ääritalo learned how to move hundreds of years ago

Sailing|Middle school student Akseli Ääritalo says that traditions and ancient ways of doing things are also interesting to young people. The attractive factors of his hobby are the smell of tar and the gentle lapping of the waves.

Wood squeals and the water splashes, when the narrow-bottomed dinghy Inkeri breaks the surface of the water with Kustav’s waves. The rudder of the tar-scented traditional boat is held by a student from Kustavi who is in the seventh grade of middle school Akseli Ääritalo12.

Ääritalo is an archipelago family for many generations. Now he carefully examines the behavior of the sails of the boat he steers and wonders aloud which direction the wind is coming from and what will happen next.

The boat moves easily.

Ääritalo has been practicing traditional sailing for a few years. He justifies his hobby, which respects tradition, by the fact that he is interested in the old island culture, ship history and, in general, the simple way of life.

“Think, such a useful tool as a boat can be built from very simple things. You don’t need new and horribly expensive boats to move around at sea.”

Last winter, Ääritalo visited Myrskyluoto Maija – the movie. Its display showed old peasant boats, which Ääritalo looked at admiringly.

“History is interesting. This is how sailing has been done for centuries. If anything, this is an ancient tradition.”

Akseli Ääritalo follows closely, concentrating, how the boat moves in the wind.

The sails, knots and wooden parts of the traditional boat are handmade.

End house sails the 84-year-old Inkeri boat, owned by the retired vicar of Rymättylä Ilkka Pärssinen.

Pärssinen is on board his boat. Over the years, he has taught Ääritala and, along with many other passionate traditional sailors, has been one of the reasons why young people have the opportunity to get into the hobby at all.

“Aksel already has clear confidence in the boat. He understands the necessary concepts and the instructions I give,” praises Pärssinen.

Pärssinen’s teaching method is simple. The first time, he takes care of both the steering of the boat and the sails himself. Young people can see and feel what it feels like to ride a wooden boat. After that, we’ll get down to business.

“Pretty soon, I realized that it’s worth letting the young people steer the boat themselves as soon as possible. When you hold the rudder and make the boat obey, it’s usually quite a great experience.”

The same happened to Aksel. Now he feels that he has made great progress.

“I’m probably a little more than halfway through my learning curve.”

Ilkka Pärssinen takes care of the sails, Akseli Ääritalo at the helm. The most harmonious boat goes where the two want it to go.

Although the passage of the traditional boat is calm, according to Akseli Ääritalo (left), there is always something small to watch and tinker with. Ilkka Pärssinen (in front) observes the sail.

Pärsisen The Inkeri boat is a glulam boat. Its side boards are arranged so that the lower edge of the inside of the upper board always overlaps the upper part of the lower board.

The glue seam technique in question became known to the public in December 2021, when the Nordic glue seam boat tradition was added to UNESCO’s list of intangible cultural heritage of humanity. The same list also includes Kaustian violin playing and the Finnish sauna tradition.

“This construction method has been found to be the best in our weather conditions here in the Nordic countries. It compacts well and lives in water. It also sings beautifully and flutters nicely. It has its own sound when the boat moves in a small wave,” Pärssinen describes.

And indeed it is. The water washing the sides of the boat steered by Akseli Ääritalo sounds soft and harmonious. The calm flapping seems to emphasize the natural interaction of wood and water in a special way.

Kustavi’s traditional beach boats are made with laminated seam technology.

At the end of August, there were several traditional boats on the shore of Kustav Tilda.

Extreme house in his hometown Kustavi, the hobby of traditional boats is experiencing a renaissance. Events are actively organized.

Recently, Kustavi’s Peasant Sailors’ Association celebrated the crests of the archipelago cultural center called Tilda ranta. The three-breasted boathouse complex with its harbor rose with the help of workers and funding collected from various sources. In August, there were several traditional boats at the pier.

The same association was the driving force behind the project, where five traditional island boats were built. Traditional boat associations operating in the Archipelago Sea can use them when guiding young people to sail.

“I believe that this port of traditional boats and this whole hobby in a way connects the archipelago and Åland. Maybe I could sail to Åland myself someday. There are other enthusiasts in the field,” Ääritalo plans.

The crests of the three-crested boathouse complex were celebrated in Kustavi in ​​August.

12-year-old Akseli Ääritalo plans to continue her hobby as long as there is interest. On the other hand, according to him, it can be found for a long time, after all, Ilkka Pärssinen, who is already 82 years old, has taught him.

Boat parts and accessories belonging to traditional sailing are mainly made by hand.

Although Ääritalo talks about a hobby, Ilkka Pärssinen feels that it is rather a way of life. It involves closeness to nature, practicality, the skill of making things with your hands, appreciation of culture and history, spiritual depth and especially a great sense of beauty.

“Currently, in my opinion, there are exceptionally ugly new boats in Finland. They are efficient yet incredible plastic systems. A traditional boat is always beautiful because it is purposeful and tested”, believes Pärssinen.

And what does the future look like?

“There really is a future, for some reason. After all, these traditional boats are always ahead of their time. These are unpolluted and renewable, powered by natural energy.”

Pärssinen reminds that he is 82 years old and Ääritalo is 12 years old. Despite their age, both are equally enthusiastic about traditional boating. There’s a future in it.

Ääritalo also believes that in the future an even wider group of boaters will travel on traditional boats. According to him, that is evidenced by the fact that many young people he knows ask about being interested in the hobby.

“I often have a friend with me as well. We have noticed that adults easily start to think that if we young people can sail these, then surely they can learn too.”