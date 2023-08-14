Sailing | Kurtbay and Keskinen couldn’t catch the end of the plot in World Championship sailing

Kurtbay and Keskinen finished 17th, 14th and third in Monday’s starts.

Sinem Kurtbay and Central axis are in ninth place in the World Sailing Championships, when 12 races have been sailed in the Nacra 17 class.

“We couldn’t really get the plot to catch on today. The winds were quite difficult, and every departure was a little bit new. The old tracks didn’t even work in the following departures,” Keskinen said in the announcement.

Kurtbay and Keskinen finished 17th, 14th and third in Monday’s starts.

“It was quite difficult to learn from start to finish. It was pretty tough, but that’s about it,” Kurtbay said.

In ILCA 6 class Monika Mikkola sailed on Monday with two starts in 26th and 12th place. He is in 25th overall with four starts behind him.

The Monday of the World Championships held in The Hague, Holland was hampered by a calm wind in the afternoon, which is why there were no race starts for the men in the ILCA 7 class and the women in the iQFoil class.