Sailing | Juho Sattanen went sailing around the world, then something happened – “We broke up as friends”

The alpine skier from Kittilälä saw sailboats for the first time only as an adult on the internet. Soon he sailed from Ecuador to Tahiti and joined Tapio Lehtinen’s team on the Galiana boat.

Tapio Lehtinen the fleet continues to sail towards Auckland in the Ocean Globe Race, but one is out. Juho from Satta is no longer seen in sailing around the world.

Surprisingly, Sattanen left the journey at the first stage finish in Cape Town at the end of October. Now he is looking for work in his field in Turku.