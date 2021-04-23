Sailing Janne Järvinen, a sailor convicted in the Katiska tangle, accuses the Olympic Committee of changing the selection criteria: “A very serious message for all Finnish sports”

Järvinen intends to appeal the Olympic elections to the Sports Judicial Security Committee.

To Finland ground for the Tokyo Olympics together Sinem Kurtbayn sailed with Janne Järvinen considers the selection of athletes by the Finnish Olympic Committee to have been made on the wrong grounds.

On Wednesday, the Olympic Committee named Kurtbay and Axle Central nacra 17 class.

Director of the Olympic Committee’s Center of Excellence Mika Lehtimäki justified Keskinen’s choice on sporting grounds and stated that the difference between the twins is “subtle”.

Järvinen was sentenced to 8 April in Helsinki District Court to unconditional imprisonment of two and a half years. The conviction related to the Katiska drug tangle came from aiding in a felony drug offense and aggravated money laundering. The verdict is not final.

Järvinen issued an opinion on Friday regarding the election of the Olympic Committee.

“On sporting grounds, the Olympic Committee stated that I and Keskinen were equal in the performance comparison. In the last year alone, I have had nearly 200 days of training and competition and more than four years of experience as a full-time sailor in the sport. Keskinen has been sailing the boat for a total of 11 months, ”says Järvinen.

The boat in use is owned by Järvinen. He has also funded an Olympic project.

Järvinen estimates that Finland would not have an Olympic venue or know-how or equipment related to the boat class without his input.

He also criticizes the Olympic Committee for changing the selection criteria in the middle of it all.

“If the income statement includes evidence that has been banned in advance from the Olympic selection in writing, and the rationale for the number of crews that provided the evidence goes into the woods, what should we think about the fairness of the decision as a whole?”

“And what should athletes be able to rely on in the future if the pre-announced criteria can suddenly be changed at the decision-making stage – as has been done in this case for the Geelong World Cup?”

Järvinen declares that it will refer the matter to the Sports Legal Protection Board.

“The fact that the Finnish Olympic Committee is not ready to follow the jointly agreed rules of the game is a very serious message for all Finnish sports.”

“Against the points I have made above, it is clear that I should also take the matter to the Sports Legal Protection Board.”