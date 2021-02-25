Sailing “It felt like the boat was torn to pieces” – Ari Huusela, approaching the Azores, experienced one of his worst days in a strong headwind

Ari Huusela barely knew when he left that he would come to the finish line on his name day, March 4, in the solo sailing Vendée Globe, but it can happen.

“It would be good if you succeeded. Hopefully the estimate stays the same. The weather forecast and routing look pretty good until the finish. If you go to the button, then on the day of March 4, I might be pretty close, ”Huusela told HS on Thursday.

The Vendée Globe, which sails every four years, started on 8 November in the port city of Les Gables in the Bay of Biscay. 23 boats have reached the same place. Two skippers are still on their way. Eight have been suspended.

French Alexia Barrier is about 900 kilometers from the finish. Huusela has a heavenly 3,000 kilometers.

Ari Huusela and a message to a colleague.­

Thursday The 109th day to the sea began in Huusela. On Tuesday, he named it one of the most awkward days of the race. The headwind blew more than 33 knots, more than 60 kilometers per hour, with force.

“The wind turned 180 degrees, which made the wave unbearable. It was bad to be. It felt like the boat was tearing to pieces. Note that you are starting to get tired. It was a day of battle and the journey did not progress. It took me 30 hours to get some rest. ”

Huusela calculates that the volcanic archipelago of the Azores will pass on Saturday during the day. If that were the case, Huusela would see the land for a long time.

“It would be a great sight. Otherwise, you have to keep your thoughts at sea, not on land. Concentration must not slacken, even though the weather and wind are good now, ”Huusela said.

At the time of contact, the speed of the boat was about 15 knots, more than 27 kilometers per hour. The distance to the Azores was about 740 kilometers.

Goal finish for Huusela had tested that the boat’s engine was in good condition. The finish line is at sea in the Bay of Biscay, where you have to come by sail.

After the finish, inspectors board the boat to make sure the engine and gears have not been used to advance. After that, Huusela is allowed to drive into the harbor canal with the engine during high tide.

“It feels unbelievable that the paint is starting to really approach. I’ve been here for so long. Getting up from a nap feels harder day by day. Daily routines like boat inspection will help with that. Sometimes the idea of ​​a head in the bush comes when you don’t want to see any damage to the boat. ”

So far, the biggest damage has been when the boat’s second anemometer system broke. The wind sensor on the mast had come off, even though it was firmly attached.

“Hopefully the other system will last without having to climb on the mast to fix it.”