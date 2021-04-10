D.he set sails and simply sail away from the corona pandemic in a three-master on the Atlantic: What may sound like a distant holiday dream in lockdown, was for 33 students on board their “floating classroom”, the training ship “Pelican of London” in reality in the past six months. On Saturday afternoon, the group of students returned to Germany after two Atlantic crossings. The tall ship entered the port of Emden around noon – the voyage had also started there in early October, before the second lockdown.

Overjoyed with cheers and many tears of joy, parents and siblings welcomed their long-distance family members at the harbor quay. Even before the mooring maneuver, they thanked them by singing loudly with numerous shanties. The federal police monitored the arrival and compliance with the corona rules.

At the start of the fall, the students, who are mostly in the tenth grade, “sailed away” from the lockdown, as Johan Kegler said, the managing director of Ocean College, which organized the trip. In addition to lessons, excursions and sailing the “Pelican of London” were part of everyday life on board. On their cruise of around 14,500 nautical miles (approx. 26,000 kilometers), the group sailed along Europe’s west coast to Gibraltar, then on to the Canary Islands, into the Caribbean and through the Panama Canal to Costa Rica and back. Experienced sailors and three teachers accompanied them.

“We were like family”

“Sad and happy,” said 15-year-old Martha Dingeldein from Berlin, describing her emotional state when she returned. It is terrible to have to leave the ship after so many great experiences. “We were like family,” said the student of the solidarity on board the sailor. At the same time she is happy to finally see her own family again. The corona pandemic is causing her a little uncertainty. “Going home now and knowing that it is no longer like it was on board, where you can just hug everyone, that will be difficult,” said Martha.



Again in the arms of her father: the student Martha, who was on board the “Pelican of London” with her 32 classmates

:



Image: dpa





Finja Blatt from Stuttgart also reported that the pandemic hardly played a role on board, largely without telephone and internet. “We had a little bubble to ourselves and didn’t notice that much of Corona,” said the 14-year-old. There was no mask requirement on board. Many corona tests were carried out when going ashore.

Everyday school life starts again on Monday for the first returnees. “It will certainly be a challenge for some,” said Kegler. But all of the young people grew up with challenges over the trip and are therefore well prepared.

The basic principle of Ocean College is to make students accountable, said Kegler. “We believe that the normal school is simply too theory-heavy.” Kegler was convinced that the place was the best teacher. Therefore, the crew always tries to combine practice and theory on the trip: The language on board is English, knowledge of geography is always in demand and sailing only works with mathematics – without GPS, instead with arithmetic and sextant.

By the way, half a year at sea with the “Pelican of London” is not cheap: According to Ocean College, the replacement school costs around 25,000 euros. In Germany there are also other offers for young people to learn to sail on traditional tall ships. These include trips on the “Alexander von Humboldt II” or the “Fritjof Nansen”.