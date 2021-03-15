Sailing In their home waters, the “Kiiwit” rose to a two-point lead in the America’s Cup

The overall race will be decided by seven partial victories no later than Wednesday.

In their home waters the sailing New Zealand Emirates Team on Monday rose to an already supportive 5–3 lead in the America’s Cup sailing.

Peter Burlingin the Emirates Team, skippered, took both Monday’s partial sailings to their names. There was no competition off Auckland on Sunday due to the windless weather.

Also on Monday the winds were light and bouncy. In both departures, the management changed many times – the Italian challenger boat Luna Rossa also had a moment.

The America’s Cup competes for the world’s oldest sports trophy, the 70-cent silver piste. The race will be held for the 36th time.

The two of you the lead of the point is stable but not necessarily safe yet.

The victory has come from behind. In the 2013 finals, New Zealand’s Emirates Team led 8-1, but the American Oracle Team rose to 9-8.

It was an indication of the development of equipment during the race.

The U.S. got their boat sailing and at the same time the Emirates Team suffered the most humiliating defeat in its history, leading to the skipper of the “kiwis” Dean Barkerin kicks. Young Peter Burling was named his successor in 2015.

The America’s Cup is a competition between yacht clubs, not countries. The name of the race is based on the 1851 winning boat name America.

Boat race budgets are calculated in hundreds of millions of euros.