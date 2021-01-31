E.It was an end in pain. With Dean Barker, the America’s Cup has found its first victim. The New Zealand helmsman in the service of the Americans could not work miracles at the weekend: After four defeats in a row, the “Patriot” was eliminated prematurely against the Italians in the semi-finals of the challengers for the Prada Cup. It is therefore clear that a European team, either British or Italian, will challenge the New Zealanders for the cup.

A short sentence from the American skipper Terry Hutchinson, already fallen on Friday after the first two defeats, summed up the drama of the weekend off Auckland: “The boat is difficult to control,” he admitted. A sentence that tastes bitter after a commitment of around 100 million dollars by sponsors and planning since 2017. And yet it is true. Outside on the regatta course, the “Patriot” had risen again in the second run for no apparent reason and lifted meters high out of the water.

The last time it happened was almost two weeks ago, which then resulted in the spectacular capsizing shortly before the finish line. As a result, the high-tech yacht had almost sunk and was only towed into the harbor with a meter-sized hole with the help of all competing crews. After working around the clock, she was ready to take off outside Auckland on Friday morning.

To thank everyone for their help, the boat builders sprayed the patched leak over with patches in the colors of the New Zealanders, the Italians and the British and a big “Thank you”. A nice gesture – and yet the fun for the boat of the prestigious New York Yacht Club with multimillionaires like Roger Penske behind them stopped after the first wave. The automobile entrepreneur is known for the phrase that he knows little about sailing, but knows a lot about profit.

Yet his Americans never had a chance against Luna Rossa at the weekend. “The biggest problem was losing the training days out on the water, where you ideally work your way forward,” said the beaten Barker after the elimination. “Looking at how Luna Rossa has progressed, we probably underestimated the impact that had. A week is an eternity in this competition, ”he added, referring to the days of training lost while the“ Patriot ”was being mended.

The man from Auckland has been sailing in the America’s Cup for changing teams since 1995. At the weekend, a visibly moved Barker spoke from the hearts of most of the fans of the Cup when he critically examined the spiraling spiral towards high technology in the fight for the world’s oldest sports trophy: “We had the catamarans and all developments with us them, and a little constancy would do us all good now. Our boats are incredibly expensive, and the campaigns cost a lot of money. And that’s why we only have three challengers. In order to become sustainable, the Cup needed six, eight, maybe ten teams again. “

The fight of the yachts on their wings on the Hauraki Gulf reminds many more of a mixture of bobsleigh and computer games than of classic regatta sailing. By Saturday, Barker’s biggest defeat was being retired from his home country team. Whether the 47-year-old father of four, who is once again the tragic hero among New Zealand’s athletes after capsizing and retiring as a legionnaire, will compete again in the America’s Cup, he left open on Saturday.

The Italians, on the other hand, will compete against the British for the “King of the Olympic sailors”, Sir Ben Ainslie, from February 13th. “We were pretty disappointed,” said Jimmy Spithill, the Australian helmsman for the Italians, looking back on the first races against the British. After a day off on Monday, the “Luna Rossa” will practice her maneuvers on the water and, driven by a motorboat, will exhaust her speed potential. According to their own estimates, the Italians have improved their boat speed by a good ten percent since Christmas. On Friday, of all people, the Americans who were eliminated had set a speed record for the AC75 in the first run of 53.31 knots (98.73 kilometers per hour).

Spithill was not impressed by the emotions after reaching the final of the challengers. The now 41-year-old won the 2010 Cup as the youngest helmsman of all time with BMW Oracle Racing, and he defended it three years later. In the scene he’s known as freezing cold. And so he answered the question about the greatest challenge that was now waiting for him: “To cross the finish line before the other one.”