Sailing | “I woke up to a loud bang” – Tapio Lehtinen tells HS about the sinking of the boat and his rescue

Tapio Lehtinen only had a moment to act, when the Asteria boat quickly began to fill with water. The most critical moment was when he had to jump into the life raft. During the day, he saw birds in the life raft and a poisonous Portuguese ship. We had rum drinks with the rescuer.

Lehtinen spent the night before Saturday in a life raft, where he was found by a South African Golden Globe Race solo sailing partner with the help of a distress signal Kirsten Neuschäfer.

From Neuschäfer’s boat, Lehtinen got onto the Hong Kong-flagged cargo ship Darya Gayatri.

Lehtinen sent HS an e-mail from the ship the night before Sunday, in which he told about a dramatic moment on the Asteria boat and the night he spent on the life raft. Lehtinen said that the ship’s satellite phone only works occasionally.

“I woke up on Friday around 8:30 a.m. to a loud bang. Get out of here. Because of the safety net, it took twenty seconds. At that point, the water was knee-deep in the boat’s saloon. More water flooded the engine compartment at the rear,” says Lehtinen.

From the huge amount of water, Lehtinen immediately understood that the boat was sinking.

“I dug out a radio, a grab bag, from the boat [hätäpakkaus] and survival suit. I threw them on the deck in the sitting box. At that point, the water was waist-deep. I went on deck and put on my survival suit. I detached and launched the life raft into the water next to the boat.”

Leafy says that he still tried to get back inside the Aster, but it was already full of water.

“The water level in the saloon was 20 centimeters from the deck. It was impossible to go inside. The boat was still floating up to the deck in the water, the bow a little higher.”

According to the Finnish skipper’s description, the situation was dire.

“The most critical moment was when the pull knot of the life raft came loose. Fortunately, the weather was almost calm. I took a long leap into the water, grabbed the board and jumped in.”

After this, Lehtinen could only watch as the “old lady” or the Asteria boat sank into the sea.

“I longingly followed Asteria’s death struggle. The stern went under the water first. It sank slowly into the waves. At the last moment, I stood up shakily in the life raft and put my hand in the cap as a last salute to my friend.”

Lehtinen does not want to think about what caused the boat to sink at this stage.

“Unfathomable thing. The boat was completely rebuilt just under five years ago.”

In a life raft Lehtinen describes the day he spent as a wonderful nature experience.

“First the afternoon sun dried my clothes before night. Next to the ferry, big black fairy birds started to gather. I don’t know if they were local vultures. I didn’t even dare to fart, lest they think the guy is already starting to rot.”

“The birds kindly came to socialize next to the raft. A couple of birds even touched my hand with their beaks.”

At night, Lehtinen says he woke up twice when there were albatrosses next to the ferry. He also saw a Portuguese man-of-war, which is a poisonous polyp like a jellyfish, which is dangerous to humans.

“Atlantis didn’t have them at all. As a last treat, half an hour before Kirsten’s arrival, a sea turtle appeared next to the ferry.”

A rescue operation Lehtinen says that with the help of Neuschäfer it went brilliantly.

“Getting onto the ship from the ferry would have been difficult, but the ship turned sideways to the wind. Kirsten drove her boat to shelter from the wind. A sling was thrown from the ship, with which I was pulled to the side of the ship in the life raft. Before that, Kirsten and I took rum huikas.”

Lehtinen climbed onto the ship with a ladder up to the side of the ship. The life raft was hoisted onto the ship with a rope.

“Now I have eaten two Indian meals and taken a shower. I got clean clothes. My socks are already spinning in the dryer. The sadness of the end of the race hasn’t fully hit yet. It would have been great to continue until the end, but life doesn’t stop here.”

In autumn 2023 Lehtinen sets sail again around the globe. He participates in the Ocean Globe Race (OGR) with a crew of 12 on the Galiana boat.

The 2023 race is the 50th anniversary race of the first Whitbread sailing in 1973. In 1983, Lehtinen took part in the Whitbread race as watchmaster of the Skokbank of Finland boat.

“OGR will be sailed with flags flying until the end. First, let’s find out what can be learned from this case.”

Darya Gayatri is on her way to Rizhao, China, where the cargo ship will arrive in about a month. It is not yet known whether Lehtinen will have the opportunity to get off the ship at some point.