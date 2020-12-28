Sailing “I took air baths with leggings on my feet” – The Arctic Ocean pleasantly surprised Ari Huusela

Ari Huusela there is still enough to plow the Arctic Ocean in the Vandée Globe solo sailing competition.

On Monday, Huusela had its 50th continuous day at sea. The race trip is about halfway through. There are just over 23,000 miles at the back and 25,000 miles at the front.

Early on Tuesday in Finnish time, Huusela reaches the western tip of Australia, Cape Leeuwin, which is one of the big rotatable headlands of the competition.

He toured the Cape of Good Hope 16 days ago. The South American tip of Cape Horn will be there in less than a month.

“For the legendary Cape Horn, I expect to get in 30 days, and if it goes well, a little below it,” Huusela said. The journey takes less than 13,000 kilometers in 30 days.

On Monday, the travel speed of the Huusela boat was about eleven knots, about 20 kilometers per hour. In the gust, the speed rose to 18 knots, 33 kilometers per hour.

“It feels downright wonderful to be here all the way. In practice, I’ve sailed here from Finland, “said Huusela, who left with Stark boat from Helsinki to the race start area in France for more than four months ago, on 20 August.

Ari Huusela was able to photograph one dolphin.­

At Christmas Huusela was accompanied by three dolphins, one of whom was photographed. No dolphins were visible over the weekend, but albatrosses were attached to the sky.

“Awesome birds. Gotta call Tapio Lehtinen and change moods. It’s wild to think he was in the boat for 322 days. ”

Leaflet toured at the Earth’s Golden Globe from July 2018 to May 2019.

“You can’t think about a goal yet, but hopefully there won’t be anything that would slow down the pace,” Huusela said.

On Monday, Ari Huusela dried the blanket and sleeping bag in the open air.­

The weather is also favored. The dreaded storms in the Arctic Ocean have been surprisingly low.

“After one bad storm, the weather has been incredibly good. Christmas Eve was gray and then bright again. I got dried kamas outside, and I took the air baths with my pants on. The skin needs air and sun. ”

On Monday, Huusela was already six hours ahead of Finnish time. In the New Year, on the west coast of Australia, at Perth, the time difference will increase to seven hours.

What kind new year celebration are you going to have at sea?

“The emergency missile hardly needs to be fired. I make a ring tour for loved ones. The New Year is not as atmospheric as Christmas. It’s great to think I’ll get this boat in 2017 and the point is 2021. In that sense, the project is starting to come to an end. ”

French at the top of the competition Yannick Bestaven has taken a hundred miles, 185 kilometers of lead Charlie Daliniin.

At the finish, Bestaven will receive an additional ten hours and 15 minutes of time compensation when he participated earlier Kevin Escoffierin to the rescue.

The actual savior Jean Le Cam receive a 16-hour and 15-minute refund. Le Cam is sixth in the race, 655 kilometers behind Bestaven.

The difference between Huusela and the top is 8,200 kilometers, so the sea is really enough to plow.