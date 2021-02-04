Sailing “I started to feel miserable and my nerve tightened” – a hard wave tormented Ari Huusela

Sailor Ari Huusela is approaching the Atlantic where he has been before.

Huusela’s finish line in the Vendée Globe will hit roughly the same point that intersects the distance last November. This is how the circle is closing.

On Thursday, Huusela sailed at the height of the Gulf of Rio de Janeiro. Rio was 900 nautical miles, about 1,600 kilometers northwest. The island of Saint Helena is to the east of the route.

The distance to the finish is about 9,000 kilometers, 80 percent of the trip has been made.

“At some point I’m going to jibe north. The two weather models show that I have to drive far northeast first to get to the trade winds of Saint Helena and from there to the equator, ”Huusela said.

The island of Martim Vaz is about 500 nautical miles from Huusela, more than 900 kilometers north. Huusela calculates that he will pass near the island when he reaches the southeastern passage of Saint Helena

French skipper Alexia Barrier is about 150 kilometers above Huusela. The duo has traveled at a constant pace for a long time.

“Alexia went north earlier and has made good progress. I again I have done zigzag “, Huusela said.

Early week Huusela struggled in a hard wave that began to calm down on Wednesday and Thursday. The high wave that lasted for four days was stressful.

“I started to feel miserable and my nerve tightened. Fortunately, I was able to level off again. When the going calms down, sailing is one celebration. I have to endure to the end. ”

Huusela has still not calculated accurate estimates of his finish. According to the race organizers, Huusela will anchor his Stark boat in the port of Les Sables d’Olonne at the end of February.

“ “It looks like the gang has gone more to Bermuda than to the Azores. I hope I don’t have to go around from there. ”

“It makes it tight. I think it will go into the early days of March. It would be nice to get there in good weather. ”

Arriving in the Bay of Biscay can be tricky in the winter. The boats sailing above Huusela have sought a suitable route from the far west.

The equator as you approach, the air warms up. The seawater temperature was 27 degrees. The calm heat in the boat’s cabin rises to as high as 40 degrees.

“When it’s winding under ten knots, I can keep the tailgate open. It cools. Yesterday I ate a long dinner in the open at the back of the boat. ”

Coming to the North Atlantic, the air cools again, and once-stripped woolen garments are in use again.

Rainwater is also beginning to be used. Huusela makes drinking water from seawater, but a shower would make a boy, as would shaving.

When air traffic is low due to a corona pandemic, the Atlantic should have a lot of cargo ships. According to Huusela, traffic at sea has been surprisingly low.

“No ships have been seen now.”

Opening and rolling the sails is a job. In the picture, Ari Huusela trimmed the sails before the start in November.­

HS follows Ari Huusela’s sailing around the world. He expects to arrive at the finish line of the Vendee Globe in Les Sables d’Olonne in early March.