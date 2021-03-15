Sailing Helsinki is applying for the Tall Ships Races for 2024

The international event is a competition for large sailing ships with a focus on youth work.

Helsinki at its meeting on Monday, the city government decided to apply for the Tall Ships Races event in Helsinki in July 2024. The event is held in the waves of the Baltic Sea every four years and is organized by the non-profit organization Sail Training International (STI), founded in 1956 in London.

At the heart of Tall Ships Races is to promote the education and co-operation of young people through a joint sailing event, regardless of, for example, nationality, cultural background or religion.

Helsinki has previously served as a destination port for the Tall Ships Races in 1972, 1988, 2000 and 2013. In 2013, the event was attended by about 100 vessels from around the world and attracted a total of about 500,000 visitors to the Hietalahti area.

Turku and Mariehamn are the port cities of the Tall Ships Races event to be held in 2021 in Finland.